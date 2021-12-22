Kelce, Slay Named To Pro Bowl

Center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay are slated to represent the Birds at the annual event.

Just two players, one on each side of the ball, made it into the first round of Pro Bowl selections.

The NFL released the Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday and the Eagles were not as well represented as fans had hoped.

Jason Kelce and @bigplay24slay have now been selected to the #ProBowl a combined nine times.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2021

Of course, neither player wants to actually be there as they'd much rather they be resting up in order to play the following week: in the Super Bowl.

For Kelce, this marks his third-straight selection and his fifth overall - both feats rarely accomplished by a center in the NFL.

Kelce was the top vote-getter and has been the healthiest offensive lineman for the Birds, anchoring the run game for most of the season.

For Slay, this marks his fourth selection overall and his first with the Eagles.

He's put up the kind of play not seen by someone in an Eagles uniform for over a decade, registering 48 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles on his way to scoring three touchdowns.

Notable Eagles players who were snubbed include left tackle Jordan Mailata, who has been one of the top tackles in the league week in and week out, as well as Javon Hargrave, who is having a stellar season with 57 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble.