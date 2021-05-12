Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Minshew Magnificent as Eagles Clobber Jets
Penn State Set for Outback Bowl Against Arkansas

12/05/2021

OutbackPhoto: Penn State/@PennState_FB


Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) is headed to Tampa, FL to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the annual Outback Bowl on January 1, 2022.  It will be the Nittany Lions fourth trip the Outback Bowl and first since 2011.  

The Outback Bowl, a New Year's Day tradition since 1995, pits the Big Ten against the SEC.  The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. 

Arkansas is ranked No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll and have wins over four ranked teams.  The Razorbacks ended their regular season with a 34-17 win over Missouri. The Nittany Lions are coming off a disappointing end of the season where they lost four of out their last six.  

The Outback Bowl will be the first match up between Penn State and Arkansas.  

