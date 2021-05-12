Penn State Set for Outback Bowl Against Arkansas

Photo: Penn State/@PennState_FB



Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) is headed to Tampa, FL to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the annual Outback Bowl on January 1, 2022. It will be the Nittany Lions fourth trip the Outback Bowl and first since 2011.

IT'S OFFICIAL!!! @RazorbackFB and @PennStateFball are heading to the 2022 Outback Bowl!



The Outback Bowl, a New Year's Day tradition since 1995, pits the Big Ten against the SEC. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Arkansas is ranked No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll and have wins over four ranked teams. The Razorbacks ended their regular season with a 34-17 win over Missouri. The Nittany Lions are coming off a disappointing end of the season where they lost four of out their last six.

The Outback Bowl will be the first match up between Penn State and Arkansas.