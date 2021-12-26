Postgame Report: Eagles Overcome Offensive Struggles, Demolish Giants

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half with an embarrassing 3-3 tie.

It took the defense handing Jalen Hurts and the offense the ball at the Giants 20-yard line for the team to get any momentum.

That ended the game as the Eagle defense didn't give up a first down until they put in all their backups. In fact, it seemed like almost every other play at that point was a potential turnover for the defense.

Meanwhile, the receivers bailed out Hurts on some deep passes and made incredible grabs to keep the momentum on their side and allow the clock to become their friend.

The end result was a beatdown that shouldn't have needed the defense to get the offense going, but results in the Eagles landing squarely in playoff contention nonetheless.