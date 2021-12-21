Tuesday Night Triumph, Eagles Drop Washington 27-17

Washington promptly scored a touchdown and Eagles fans wondered if it was going to be one of those nights. Fortunately for Philadelphia, it wasn’t.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert dropped an easy pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. It happens. What doesn’t happen is what came next: the football inexplicably rocketed off of Goedert's heel and into the arms of Washington safety Landon Collins for a 1st quarter interception.

The Birds had not played a game in 16 days. 16 days! And their rust was evident early.

It was worth the wait. After a bye week and a delay caused by Covid-19, the Eagles finally played the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night (say that again) and emerged victorious on a misty evening at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, back after nursing a high ankle sprain three weeks ago, showed no sign of malaise. His passes were crisp and mostly on target, and his runs gave Washington fits all night. It wasn’t a perfect night for Hurts. He underthrew Goedert on a deep ball, but the hulking tight end won a battle in the air for a big reception. Hurts still lingered in the pocket too long, and made some curious coverage reads in the first half. But ultimately, the Eagles second year quarterback settled into a rhythm and had the Eagles rolling in the second half.

It wasn’t an easy win, but it wasn’t a nailbiter, either. Washington, missing a preposterous amount of players and coaches because of Covid-19, fought valiantly in a losing effort. WFT’s practice squad call-up quarterback Garrett Gilbert (who?) did everything he could to make a game of it. And even Eagles fans had to admire the gutsy effort by Gilbert. But this night belonged to the Eagles, as Philadelphia’s defense proved too much, and Hurts and company handled their business when it counted.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called a creative game. (That’s what 16 days of preparation will do.) Sirianni showed a number of different offensive looks, from overloaded lines to criss-crossing backfield flares. The offense seemed to thrive with each new variation.

Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor recovered from a disastrous game against the Giants three weeks ago by making a few noteworthy catches and showing speed in the open field. Justin Jefferson he’s not. But at least Reagor contributed to the offense. The same could be said for Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward, who hauled in a bullet from Hurts for a 2nd quarter touchdown. Will Ward now go back into hibernation? That remains to be seen.

Tuesday night's match-up against Washington was mostly about Hurts. Two weeks ago Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew routed the lowly Jets with a near perfect performance. No doubt Hurts was aware of the growing quarterback controversy that ensued in the weeks following the Jets game.

The Eagles nipped controvesy in the bud by naming Hurts as their starter early in the week leading up to the Washington game. Hurts responded to this vote of confidence by having one of his best games as an Eagle.

But we’ve been here before. The brilliant Hurts one week, followed by the lackluster Hurts the next. The question remains: can Jalen Hurts win consistently in the NFL? Or better still, can he win two in a row?

Tuesday night’s victory keeps the Eagles firmly planted in the playoff hunt. If they wish to remain in the playoff hunt Hurts must display consistency.

A consistency that has thus far eluded the young quarterback.





