Major League Baseball, Players Associate Will Finally Negotiate

A Look at the Eagles-Buccaneers Playoff History

01/11/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.  The Eagles and the Bucs are no stranger to each other when it comes to playoff football. Here’s a look at the Birds-Bucs playoff history.

Graphic content

Proceed with caution…and maybe some liquor! Some games will produce bad, bad memories. 

NFC Divisional Round | Buccaneers- 24 Eagles- 17 | December 29, 1979

After a disastrous start to their NFL life, the 1979 Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the football world, won 10-games, the NFC Central, and earned a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.  They met an up-and-coming Eagles team in the NFC Divisional round at the “Big Sombrero” and the game wasn’t as close as the scoreboard.

 

 

 

NFC Wild Card Round | Eagles- 21 Buccaneers- 3 | December 31, 2000

The 2000 season was the breakout year for the early Andy Reid-led Eagles.  Reid won multiple coach of the year awards, Donovan McNabb completed his first full season as a starter earning a Pro Bowl nod, and the Eagles defense cemented their spot as one of the NFL’s best.

The Eagles used a stifling defense and a time-consuming offense to score 21 unanswered points en route to a 21-3 over the Buccaneers at Veterans Stadium.  Defensively, the Eagles held Tampa to 199 total yards, 11 first downs, and three total points.  Donovan McNabb was 24-for-33 with 161-yards, and two touchdowns, one to Na Brown and the other to Jeff Thomanson

NFC Wild Card Round | Eagles- 31 Buccaneers- 9 | January 12, 2002

Also known as the "Damon Moore Game," Moore intercepted Brad Johson twice including a 59-yard pick six and the Eagles defensive foced four total interceptions as the Birds rolled the Buccaneers in front of a sellout crowd at Veterans Stadium.  McNabb was 16-for-25 for 194-yards and two touchdowns, one each to Chad Lewis and Duce StaleyCorrell Buckhalter added another touchdown on the ground.  

NFC Championship Game | Buccaneers- 27 Eagles- 10 | January 19, 2003

You know what...we don't need to talk about this one.  We all know what happened. 

 

 

