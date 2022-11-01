A Look at the Eagles-Buccaneers Playoff History

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. The Eagles and the Bucs are no stranger to each other when it comes to playoff football. Here’s a look at the Birds-Bucs playoff history.

Proceed with caution…and maybe some liquor! Some games will produce bad, bad memories.

NFC Divisional Round | Buccaneers- 24 Eagles- 17 | December 29, 1979

After a disastrous start to their NFL life, the 1979 Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the football world, won 10-games, the NFC Central, and earned a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs. They met an up-and-coming Eagles team in the NFC Divisional round at the “Big Sombrero” and the game wasn’t as close as the scoreboard.