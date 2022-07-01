Eagles Clear Kelce From COVID List
01/07/2022
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles are readying themselves for what will be a largely meaningless match-up for the team on Saturday night.
While it's believed many players will be sitting out the contest, the team looks like it will have most players available to them.
On Monday, the team placed a dozen players on the COVID list, but the team seems to have recovered from that without missing many, or any, steps.
On Friday, the first of those players was cleared to re-join the team.
Roster Move: Eagles have activated C Jason Kelce from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/G1C4hOMNsM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2022
Jason Kelce was activated off the COVID list, but the Eagles should not be planning to play him either way. He has had a few nagging injuries where he's missed a snap here or there as a result and the last thing the Eagles want heading into the playoff run is to lose one of their best linemen in a meaningless game.
The good news is that Kelce should be available for a full week of practice heading into their playoff game next weekend.
The Eagles remain without 11 players, most notably for this week Jordan Howard. This once again leaves only Boston Scott (who the Eagles need to be careful they don't get injured) and Kenneth Gainwell. As such, it could prove a good opportunity to get someone like Kerryon Johnson more involved in the offense in case he is needed with the future availability/effectiveness of Howard and Miles Sanders in question due to injury.
That said, it should be expected that most of those 11 members will clear protocol themselves by next weekend's playoff game.
