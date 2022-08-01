Injury Report: Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys also have a lengthy COVID list including players like Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith, Malik Hooker and Osa Odighizuwa, so even if the teams wanted to play all their starters, neither would be able to.

They did activate center Jason Kelce who will be able to take a snap or two and keep his starts streak alive, bringing him to 122 consecutive starts.

Instead, it's the bottom of the depth chart guys who may be unable to play that will likely lose the most in this game as they lose an opportunity to try and showcase their own talent - and on primetime, no less.

This week is far from normal as impact players being out really may not change the game at all with the potential that both Philly and Dallas sit their starters.

Out

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is again out with a broken bone in his hand. He never had a chance to play in this one even if the Eagles did need to play their starters. He remains on the active roster despite this being the last week of the season and there being no work on when he could be able to return.

Questionable

OT Lane Johnson

While the team did list a knee injury, it is odd that their final status report also included rest as reasoning. Johnson has been the premier right tackle in the league this season, so the Eagles will likely only play him if they need bodies on the OL and/or are worried about whatever QB is playing.

OG Landon Dickerson

The guard position has been the weakest on the line this season, but after a rough first few weeks, the rookie has steadily improved and has begun to create quite the bond and team with left tackle Jordan Mailata; so much so that the Eagles may want to find a new plan at center of the future (again) because of how well it's going. Dickerson has thumb injury but, seeing as he is a rookie, the Eagles may have planned on him getting a few more snaps than the established guys just so he can garner some extra experience.

Cowboys

Out

CB Trevon Diggs

Diggs is a starter who leads the league with an incredible 11 interceptions. Even more incredible is how nearly every single one of those interceptions was thrown right to him in a place only he could make a play. He actually is among the league leaders in yards allowed outside of that because his coverage itself is not great, so if the Eagles were planning to have accurate QB play for this game his absence may actually lead to more difficult coverage from someone with a less recognizable name because the Cowboys have some good corners in guys like Kelvin Joseph to backup.

S Jayron Kearse

Kearse took over as a starter this season and has recorded two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery to go along with his 101 tackles in a very effective season. The Cowboys will miss him if he misses playoff games.

RB Tony Pollard

Everyone talks about Zeke, but Pollard has seemed to be the much more effective option for the Cowboys this season. He has not only garnered 719 yard on just 130 rush attempts, but has added 337 in the passing game and 489 in the return game. He is a weapon that impacts every part of the game for Dallas who is really having a breakout year. Whatever Eagles defenders play will be happy not to face him.

Questionable

S Donovan Wilson

Wilson may be the really impacted player for the Cowboys as he does serve as a rotational or backup player and as such would likely have seen more playing time in this contest that is usual. He's made three starts and appeared in eight games for Dallas, having registered 26 tackles.