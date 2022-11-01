Know The Enemy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) quest for another Lombardi trophy begins on Sunday in Central Florida against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) and G.O.A.T. Tom Brady. The Bucs come into the playoffs on a hot streak, winning seven-of-eight to close out their season on the way to their first NFC South Championship in over a decade.

Here’s a look at what makes the Bucs one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL Playoffs:

When the Bucs are on Offense

Tom Brady- Come on, it would be disingenuous to not start with Brady as the catalyst of the Bucs offense. Like a fine wine, the 44-year-old Brady continues to get better with age. “Tom Terrific” had his best statistical year in his career throwing for 5,316-yards, 43 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 102.1. It’s just remarkable.