Birds Sign 11 To Futures Deals

Roseman, Sirianni Endorse Jalen Hurts as Starting QB

01/19/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles general manager/vice president/keeper of the closet Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media today to discuss the 2021-22 season and the Birds’ offseason. 

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ruben Frank came right out of the gate asking about the Eagles quarterback situation.  Perhaps, probably not, Philadelphia can settle down a bit now that Howie the Wizard has addressed the situation. 

Here’s how it went:

Ruben Frank: Have you seen enough from Jalen this year to feel comfortable with him as your quarterback moving into the future? 

Howie Roseman: We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really a first year player, leading this team to the playoffs. We’re tremendously impressed with his work ethic and leadership. The last time we talked was during camp and we wanted to see him take the bull by the horns and he certainly did that. 

Frank: Is that a yes?

Roseman: Yes.

Nice work by Frank on the follow up with Roseman and getting the affirmative because it certainly looked like he was trying to dodge the question. 

Sirianni added his own endorsement of Hurts saying, “there’s no secret there. He knows he’s our guy.”

 

