Eagles Add Another To Pro Bowl

02/01/2022
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Kicker Jake Elliott was announced as heading to the Pro Bowl on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, another Eagles player got the news.

Fourth-year man Josh Sweat got the nod. He will replace Nick Bosa, who cannot attend due to injury.

Sweat signed a three-year extension earlier this season. This will be his first Pro Bowl.

2021 was Sweat's best year in the NFL, recording 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four passes defensed - all of which are career highs. He also recorded a forced fumble on the season.

Not only that, but Sweat started on a depleted unit. With Brandon Graham lost for the season, the depth behind Sweat and Derek Barnett came down to Milton Williams (a defensive tackle that played some outside snaps) and Ryan Kerrigan. A few rookies started to flash closer to the end of the year, but Sweat did a great job in a unit without much developed depth this past season.

Sweat will join Jason Kelce, Jake Elliott, Javon Hargrave and Darius Slay in the Pro Bowl this weekend.

