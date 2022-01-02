Eagles Add Another To Pro Bowl

Fourth-year man Josh Sweat got the nod. He will replace Nick Bosa, who cannot attend due to injury.

On Tuesday, another Eagles player got the news.

Kicker Jake Elliott was announced as heading to the Pro Bowl on Monday morning.

Don’t Sweat the technique!@SweatyJ_9 has been named to the Pro Bowl after replacing Nick Bosa, who is unable to participate due to injury.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iJjZ79pupC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2022

Sweat signed a three-year extension earlier this season. This will be his first Pro Bowl.

2021 was Sweat's best year in the NFL, recording 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four passes defensed - all of which are career highs. He also recorded a forced fumble on the season.

Not only that, but Sweat started on a depleted unit. With Brandon Graham lost for the season, the depth behind Sweat and Derek Barnett came down to Milton Williams (a defensive tackle that played some outside snaps) and Ryan Kerrigan. A few rookies started to flash closer to the end of the year, but Sweat did a great job in a unit without much developed depth this past season.

Sweat will join Jason Kelce, Jake Elliott, Javon Hargrave and Darius Slay in the Pro Bowl this weekend.