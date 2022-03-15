Eagles Re-Sign Two, Tender A Third

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with WR Greg Ward and DB Andre Chachere. The team has also tendered restricted free agent C/G Nate Herbig. @Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IoI2EBqgDE

The also tendered Nate Herbig after choosing not to do so with their leading tackler of the last two seasons.

The Birds agreed to new one-year deals to retain Greg Ward Jr. and Andre Chachere.

The Eagles completed some of their own housekeeping on Tuesday afternoon.

For Ward, 2021 would mark the fourth season he's appeared in games for the Eagles, but he joined the team far longer ago than that.

A college QB out of Houston, Ward served on the practice squad for the Eagles 2017 Championship squad. He didn't make the 53-man roster, however, until after he was able to get a chance to see significant snaps in the AAF. Ward took advantage of the short-lived league and parlayed it into another Eagles contract.

He's been on the 53-man ever since.

This isn't a flashy deal and fans may not take much notice, but Ward is a solid receiver, particularly if he is in a role as the fourth or fifth guy as the Eagles hope he is.

Of course, he also has the ability to serve as the emergency quarterback, if needed.

Part of the reason fans aren't as high on Ward is because the Eagles have been using him as the punt returner for three years and he averages just 5.7 yards per return. That simply isn't his strong suit, but the Eagles have yet to find anyone else who can make returns without fumbling the ball every other attempt.

As a receiver, Ward brings a veteran presence and an incredibly strong work ethic. He's tallied 768 yards over the last three years.

One of the most interesting things to look at with Ward is that he has 88 reception, 56 of which went for a first down or touchdown. That's nearly 64% being a new set of downs or points on the board - not to mention that several have been called back for penalties like false starts.

Fans are probably far less familiar with Andre Chachere.

The 2022 season would be the second for Chachere in Philadelphia.

A Colts player who followed Gannon to Philly, he served in a reserve/special teams role for the Birds. He did appear in 16 games, but made only one start and played a total of 118 defensive snaps to 322 on special teams.

The Eagles are in need of safety help with both of their starters set to hit free agency. Without Harris and McLeod and no reported signings at the position yet, Chachere would project to start alongside Marcus Epps.

Finally, the Eagles tendered an offer to offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

Originally brought in as an undrafted free agent, Herbig has filled in at various positions for the Birds over the past three seasons (both guard spots and center).

He's appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts.

The tender means the Eagles will likely keep him, but it isn't certain until free agency is over. If he is retained by the Eagles, he will provide the team a great deal of depth.