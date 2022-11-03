Jason Kelce Lands $14 Million Deal With Birds

The #Eagles are giving C Jason Kelce what is essentially a 1-year deal worth $14M, source said. The highest paid center, Kelce has played like it. He’ll do so in 2022.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the new deal which he says boils down to a one-year $14 million contract.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Jason Kelce would be returning for the 2022 season.

While it may operate as a one-year, $14 million deal, there are likely several void years that would spread that $14 million across the cap hits for the next two to three seasons.

The center becomes the highest-paid in the league and is still playing at a high level, adding another Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro selection to his resume that is becoming easier and easier to pass through Hall of Fame voting.

2022 will be Kelce's 12th season with Philadelphia.