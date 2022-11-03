Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Ristolainen Extension Furthers Flyers Confusing Direction

Jason Kelce Lands $14 Million Deal With Birds

03/11/2022
Jason_Kelce

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Thursday night, it was announced that Jason Kelce would be returning for the 2022 season.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the new deal which he says boils down to a one-year $14 million contract.

While it may operate as a one-year, $14 million deal, there are likely several void years that would spread that $14 million across the cap hits for the next two to three seasons.

The center becomes the highest-paid in the league and is still playing at a high level, adding another Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro selection to his resume that is becoming easier and easier to pass through Hall of Fame voting.

2022 will be Kelce's 12th season with Philadelphia.

Posted by on 03/11/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)