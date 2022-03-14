Report: Eagles To Bring Haason Reddick Home

The deal is reportedly worth $45 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed. It's almost a certainty that there are void years on the contract to spread those cap hits out further.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with pass rusher Haason Reddick, source says. Three years, $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing. Max value $49.5 million. The Camden native and former #Temple Owl is coming home.

That was until NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke the news that former Temple Owl and Camden, NJ native Haason Reddick is expected to sign with his hometown team.

The Eagles seemed to be off to a slow start when the legal tampering period began and the Eagles were mentioned in none of the major moves.

In part due to his time at Temple and his Camden roots, Reddick has become a fan favorite target for many Eagles fans over the past couple of offseasons.

Coming out of college, Reddick was selected 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Although he was a linebacker and defensive line combo in college, the Cardinals made the odd decision to make him an inside linebacker.

This did not work and Reddick was largely considered a bust by the Arizona fanbase given his draft position.

With some consistent coaching and a move to outside linebacker, he was far more successful with a 12.5 sack season. He even added 4 passes defensesd, six forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss.

The resurgence landed him a $6 million deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season where he put up 11 more sacks.

With the Panthers last season, he was listed as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 alignment, so it's possible the Eagles keep him there rather than move him to defensive end.

His versatility is probably another reason they targeted him as Jonathan Gannon seems interested in having defensive linemen and linebackers operate in a largely interchangeable manner, which Reddick should help provide.

The Eagles first reported signing couldn't appear to be more happy with heading back to Philly.

Deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 1 p.m. when free agency officially starts.