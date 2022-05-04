Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Room for Two: Both Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott Make Roster

04/05/2022

We are in the last day of action in Clearwater, Florida.  As the Phillies are set to pack up and head north, one big question remained on the roster: Would either Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott make the Phillies Opening Day roster?  As it would turn out, the answer is "both".

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported the news:

Zolecki adds that with few days off in the early going, there should be plenty of room for playing time for both, at least to start.

The  move could have a lot to do with the current 40-man roster construction.  Utility player Ronald Torreyes was sent to the minor leagues yesterday.  Torreyes would have needed to have room open up on the 40-man roster for him to make the team.

The same is true for Stott.  The prospect of opening two spots for infielders when roster space is at a premium was probably a bit much for the Phillies, who are struggling to fill out their bullpen and may need even an additional spot there.

