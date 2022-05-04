Room for Two: Both Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott Make Roster

We are in the last day of action in Clearwater, Florida. As the Phillies are set to pack up and head north, one big question remained on the roster: Would either Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott make the Phillies Opening Day roster? As it would turn out, the answer is "both".

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported the news:

NEWS: the #Phillies have told Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm that they have made the Opening Day roster. Team will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Stott. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 5, 2022

Zolecki adds that with few days off in the early going, there should be plenty of room for playing time for both, at least to start.

The move could have a lot to do with the current 40-man roster construction. Utility player Ronald Torreyes was sent to the minor leagues yesterday. Torreyes would have needed to have room open up on the 40-man roster for him to make the team.

The same is true for Stott. The prospect of opening two spots for infielders when roster space is at a premium was probably a bit much for the Phillies, who are struggling to fill out their bullpen and may need even an additional spot there.