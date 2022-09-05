Eagles News and Notes: Birds-Vikings Set for Week 2 on Monday Night Football

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
05/09/2022

MondayNightFootball_2D-Text(Photo: ESPN/ESPN Press Room, Used with Permission)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

ESPN has announced a doubleheader of action for week two of the NFL season and the Eagles are in the plans. 

The Birds will host Minnesota on Monday night, September 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.  Eagles-Vikings will be the ABC-half of the doubleheader which also features Tennessee and Buffalo.  The two teams have met two times on Monday Night Football, the Eagles own a 2-0 record against Minnestoa. 

Monday, October 15, 1990 at Veterans Stadium

 

1

2

3

4

F

Minnesota Vikings

 7 14 0 3

24

Philadelphia Eagles

 9 0 6 17

32


Monday, September 20, 2004 at Lincoln Financial Field

 

1

2

3

4

F

Minnesota Vikings

 3 3 3 7

16

Philadelphia Eagles

 7 3 7 10

27

 

