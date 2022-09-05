Eagles News and Notes: Birds-Vikings Set for Week 2 on Monday Night Football
05/09/2022
(Photo: ESPN/ESPN Press Room, Used with Permission)
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
ESPN has announced a doubleheader of action for week two of the NFL season and the Eagles are in the plans.
We’ve got a Week 2 double-header coming to Monday Night Football! 🙌 @Titans vs. @BuffaloBills | ESPN@Vikings vs. @Eagles | ABC pic.twitter.com/0VvAb68hKL— ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2022
The Birds will host Minnesota on Monday night, September 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. Eagles-Vikings will be the ABC-half of the doubleheader which also features Tennessee and Buffalo. The two teams have met two times on Monday Night Football, the Eagles own a 2-0 record against Minnestoa.
Monday, October 15, 1990 at Veterans Stadium
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
F
|
Minnesota Vikings
|7
|14
|0
|3
|
24
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|0
|6
|17
|
32
Monday, September 20, 2004 at Lincoln Financial Field
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
F
|
Minnesota Vikings
|3
|3
|3
|7
|
16
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|3
|7
|10
|
27
