The Gift of Gettleman Keeps on Giving for the Philadelphia Eagles

Dave Gettleman (R) at his “retirement. Photo: Joe Glorioso/All Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles added to their retooled defense on Wednesday afternoon, officially inking cornerback James Bradberry to a 1-year, $10 million contract.

I say officially because New York Giants fans expected the signing when it became clear that New York couldn’t keep the former Pro Bowler.

I reached out to a Giants fan to gauge his reaction to the Bradberry signing. The longtime Giants’ season ticket holder requested anonymity for fear of embarrassment.

Anonymity granted.

“I told you before the Eagles win the division. Now they go 13-4 to do it,” the anonymous Giants fan said angrily. Not angry at me or the Eagles but rather his beloved team.

“F**k Dave Gettleman,” he added. “The ‘Putz of East Rutherford’ strikes again! The gift of Gettleman keeps on giving. Use that as your headline.”

A little harsh but oh so true. Former New York general manager Dave Gettleman is the gift that keeps on giving. The now “retired” executive has left the Giants in cap and draft hell which benefits the Philadelphia Eagles greatly.