The Phillies Are Getting a Bigger PhanaVision!
07/14/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Big news in South Philly! No, not the renaming of a mediocre cheesesteak joint. Bigger than that. The Phillies are getting a new PhanaVision.
This is humongous big news.
Like one of those rare comets that only come around so often, PhanaVision only gets replaced every 10-15 years or so. The new board will be 77% larger, feature HDR video technology, have 4K capability, and be able to display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics. That's a lot of Phanatics. The new PhanaVision will make its debut in time for Opening Day 2023.
Here's more from the Phillies:
Plans are underway for Phillies fans to experience the latest and greatest in high dynamic range (HDR) video technology, thanks to a new video board that will make its debut in left field at Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day in 2023.
When completed, the new structure will be 77% larger than the current Phillies display, with an increase in size from 97-feet wide by 76-feet tall to 152-feet wide by 86-feet tall. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, the new scoreboard will be able to display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.
“We are adding a significant ‘wow’ factor to the ballpark experience,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “From the scoreboard’s extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude, our new PhanaVision will enhance our game day experience for our fans in 2023.”
With a 4K capable and HDR system utilizing nearly 11.6 million pixels with 10mm pixel spacing, the new scoreboard will deliver richer colors and superb clarity. Fans will also be able to experience better viewing angles and short distance viewing like never before. Static signage will be obsolete due to the complete digital transformation of the scoreboard.
The new scoreboard will weigh 116,298 pounds and be supported by 190 tons of structural steel. Installation, as well as removal of the existing display, will begin during the 2022 offseason. In addition, a modernized production control room will be built to support the enhanced system.
Give the Phillies credit, they have done a nice job of making modifications to Citizens Bank Park as the facility has aged. We're only a few years away from the ballpark's 20th season and it certainly doesn't look like a 20-year old ballpark. It will be interesting to see what additional events a gigantic new PhanaVision can attract to The Bank.
