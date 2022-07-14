The Phillies Are Getting a Bigger PhanaVision!

Plans are underway for Phillies fans to experience the latest and greatest in high dynamic range (HDR) video technology, thanks to a new video board that will make its debut in left field at Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day in 2023.

When completed, the new structure will be 77% larger than the current Phillies display, with an increase in size from 97-feet wide by 76-feet tall to 152-feet wide by 86-feet tall. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, the new scoreboard will be able to display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.

“We are adding a significant ‘wow’ factor to the ballpark experience,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “From the scoreboard’s extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude, our new PhanaVision will enhance our game day experience for our fans in 2023.”

With a 4K capable and HDR system utilizing nearly 11.6 million pixels with 10mm pixel spacing, the new scoreboard will deliver richer colors and superb clarity. Fans will also be able to experience better viewing angles and short distance viewing like never before. Static signage will be obsolete due to the complete digital transformation of the scoreboard.

The new scoreboard will weigh 116,298 pounds and be supported by 190 tons of structural steel. Installation, as well as removal of the existing display, will begin during the 2022 offseason. In addition, a modernized production control room will be built to support the enhanced system.