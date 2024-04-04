NFL Free Agency: Avonte Maddox Back With The Birds

A familiar face will be back with the Eagles in 2024.
On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed Avonte Maddox to a one-year deal.
Though probably not thought of as a free agent addition, he is technically one after the team released him earlier this offseason.
We've signed CB Avonte Maddox to a one-year deal.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wwTNoa2kup
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2024
This deal is likely not worth much guaranteed money.
Maddox was once a top nickel option, but his injuries haven’t made it worth it to pay him much up front since he’s rarely seen the field in recent years. It appears that teams around the league agreed and so Maddox is back in Philly.
Maddox will figure to compete for a role on the defense, but he was brutal after his return last season.
If he can stay healthy and can return to his prior form, it’s an excellent depth signing without much risk.
