NFL Free Agency: Avonte Maddox Back With The Birds

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar face will be back with the Eagles in 2024.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed Avonte Maddox to a one-year deal.

Though probably not thought of as a free agent addition, he is technically one after the team released him earlier this offseason.

This deal is likely not worth much guaranteed money.

Maddox was once a top nickel option, but his injuries haven’t made it worth it to pay him much up front since he’s rarely seen the field in recent years. It appears that teams around the league agreed and so Maddox is back in Philly.

Maddox will figure to compete for a role on the defense, but he was brutal after his return last season.

If he can stay healthy and can return to his prior form, it’s an excellent depth signing without much risk.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox