A Pair of Phillies Named Rawling Gold Glove Finalists

Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2022 Gold Glove awards on Thursday afternoon.  A pair of Philadelphia Phillies -catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Brandon Marsh– have made the cut for baseball’s prestigious defensive award.  

Realmuto’s spot as a Gold Glove finalist should come as no surprise.  The Phillies backstop is considered one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.  Realmuto is in the top 10 of multiple categories for the 2022 season including dWAR, caught stealing, caught stealing %, and fielding % as a catcher.  He is a one-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner (2019).  

Marsh’s inclusion on the list comes as a bit of a surprise and with a neat little caveat.The Phillies outfielder could win the award on the American League side of the ballot. 

Yes you read that correctly! Marsh, a member of the National League’s Phillies, could win the American League Gold Glove in left field. He is eligible to win the award in the AL because of the 91-games he played with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to the Phillies. Marsh has a crowded field however with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and New York’s Andrew Benintendi as the other finalists.  

The winners will officially be announced on November 1 at 5:00 PM/Eastern prior to World Series Game 4. 

