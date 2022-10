Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning helping propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros. The win gives the Phillies their first playoff berth since the 2011 season.

Nola was simply dominate. The Phillies ace went 6-2/3 innings allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, while striking out nine. The outing was exactly what the Phillies were looking for with a playoff spot on the line.

The Phillies offense gave Nola an early lead.

Continue Reading…