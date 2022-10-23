Phillies

NLCS Game 5: Phillies Win the NL Pennant on Bryce Harper’s Heroics!

Michael Lipinski

Let the chaos begin at Cottman and Frankford!

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the National League Pennant and are going back to the World Series for the first time in 13-years.

The 2022 Phillies —who fired their manager and lost their superstar in June—overcame multiple deficits this postseason, and once again overcame the odds on Sunday afternoon. The Fightin’s defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 on an 8th inning Bryce Harper home run to clinch their first NL Pennant since 2009.

(Try to) Climb those poles Philadelphia! Safely, of course!

More Soon….

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

NLCS Game 5: Phillies Win the NL Pennant on Bryce Harper’s Heroics!

Michael Lipinski  •  4h
Phillies
NLCS Game 4: Phillies Win 10-6, One Win Away from the NL Pennant
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Defeat San Diego 4-2 in NLCS Game 3, Take a 2-1 Series Lead
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 21 2022
Phillies
Report: Dusty Wathan a Top Managerial Candidate for Multiple Teams
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 20 2022
Writer: Michael Lipinski
A Pair of Phillies Named Rawling Gold Glove Finalists
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 21 2022
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Aaron Nola Blows a 4-Run Lead, San Diego Padres Even NLCS
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2022
Phillies
Phillies, Wheeler Shutdown the Padres to take NLCS Game 1
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 19 2022
More Phillies News