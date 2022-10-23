NLCS Game 5: Phillies Win the NL Pennant on Bryce Harper’s Heroics!

Let the chaos begin at Cottman and Frankford!

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the National League Pennant and are going back to the World Series for the first time in 13-years.

The 2022 Phillies —who fired their manager and lost their superstar in June—overcame multiple deficits this postseason, and once again overcame the odds on Sunday afternoon. The Fightin’s defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 on an 8th inning Bryce Harper home run to clinch their first NL Pennant since 2009.

BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

(Try to) Climb those poles Philadelphia! Safely, of course!

