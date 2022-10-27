SportsRadio 94WIP Promotes Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie to the AM Drive

SportsRadion 94 WIP announced the replacement for Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on Thursday morning. Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will slide up to the morning drive from their current position in the middays to take the place of the retiring Angelo Cataldi.
The pair will be joined by their current producer James Seltzer and morning show veteran Rhea Hughes. The underrated and underappreciated Al Morganti will stay with WIP but in a different, undetermined role according to Crossing Broad.
Your all new @WIPMorningShow, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/htlXxFdcvM— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 27, 2022
Your all new @WIPMorningShow, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/htlXxFdcvM
A start date for the new morning show is up in the air. Cataldi will retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles season. Here’s to hoping that the retirement party is sometime in mid-to-late February. Audacy, WIP’s parent company, has yet to announce a replacement midday show.
Personally, I’d kill –not really kill, you know what I mean– for a little Jody Mac and Glen Macnow back in the afternoon slot complete with a remote broadcast from a local McDonald’s. ‘Preciate it!