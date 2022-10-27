News

SportsRadio 94WIP Promotes Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie to the AM Drive

Michael Lipinski
c/o SportsRadio 94 WIP

SportsRadion 94 WIP announced the replacement for Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on Thursday morning. Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will slide up to the morning drive from their current position in the middays to take the place of the retiring Angelo Cataldi.  

The pair will be joined by their current producer James Seltzer and morning show veteran Rhea Hughes.  The underrated and underappreciated Al Morganti will stay with WIP but in a different, undetermined role according to Crossing Broad. 

A start date for the new morning show is up in the air.  Cataldi will retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles season.  Here’s to hoping that the retirement party is sometime in mid-to-late February.  Audacy, WIP’s parent company, has yet to announce a replacement midday show.  

Personally, I’d kill –not really kill, you know what I mean– for a little Jody Mac and Glen Macnow back in the afternoon slot complete with a remote broadcast from a local McDonald’s. ‘Preciate it! 

Topics  
News Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To News

News

SportsRadio 94WIP Promotes Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie to the AM Drive

Michael Lipinski  •  20s
Eagles
Eagles Acquire Veteran Defensive End
Paul Bowman  •  22h
Eagles
Birds Handle Dallas On Sunday Night Football
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 16 2022
Eagles
Eagles Escape Desert With Another Win
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 9 2022
Eagles
Eagles Add Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 3 2022
Eagles
Eagles Handle Doug Pederson, Jaguars
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 2 2022
Eagles
Eagles-Wentz Faceoff Goes To The Birds
Paul Bowman  •  Sep 25 2022
More News News