Phillies

Bryce Harper Set for Elbow Surgery

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper will have surgery on his elbow according to reports. The procedure will take place next week. The type of procedure is unknown.

A timetable for his return is unknown.

Harper injured his elbow in April and was unable to play the field for most of the season. Despite the elbow injury, and later a broken thumb, Harper still slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 HR, 65 RBI, and a .877 OPS.

This is a developing story…

This article first appeared on BroadStBaseball.com, reprinted with permission.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
