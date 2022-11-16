Bryce Harper Set for Elbow Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper will have surgery on his elbow according to reports. The procedure will take place next week. The type of procedure is unknown.

A timetable for his return is unknown.

Harper injured his elbow in April and was unable to play the field for most of the season. Despite the elbow injury, and later a broken thumb, Harper still slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 HR, 65 RBI, and a .877 OPS.

