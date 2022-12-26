Avonte Maddox “Out Indefinitely” With Toe Injury

The Eagles received bad news regarding offensive tackle Lane Johnson on Monday, learning that one of their top two offensive lineman will miss at least three weeks due to an abdominal tear.
The hits keep coming with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that slot corner Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely with a toe injury that was suffered on Saturday.
#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He had his MRI this morning to confirm the news that he's out indefinitely. Philly does have CJ Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR and is a possibility to play in the slot.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022
#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He had his MRI this morning to confirm the news that he's out indefinitely. Philly does have CJ Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR and is a possibility to play in the slot.
Of course, Josiah Scott filled in for Maddox earlier this season, but that did not go well on Saturday night with Scott getting abused nearly the entire time he was in the game.
With this news. it’s even more critical that the Eagles look for potential upgrades as was suggested here earlier today.
Maddox already missed multiple games this season with a hamstring injury earlier this season, so he has only appeared in parts of nine games (seven “complete” games). On the season, he has 43 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack. He has also been credited with three defensed passes and three forced fumbles.
The Eagles do have Chauncey Gardner-Johnson eligible to return this week, but it is not clear if he is really healthy enough to do that at this point.
CJGJ has a similar skill set to Maddox and was the starting slot corner for the Saints before arriving in Philadelphia, so it is possible the Eagles look to play him there and keep Reed Blankenship on the field instead of Josiah Scott upon his return, but the Birds will likely want to have better depth than K’Von Wallace and Josiah Scott, who would be the first two up in such a scenario until a time Maddox may be able to return – and he may be out for the season.
Keep Reading: Eagles Should Make Call To Former Corner