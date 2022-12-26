Eagles

Avonte Maddox “Out Indefinitely” With Toe Injury

Paul Bowman
Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles received bad news regarding offensive tackle Lane Johnson on Monday, learning that one of their top two offensive lineman will miss at least three weeks due to an abdominal tear.

The hits keep coming with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that slot corner Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely with a toe injury that was suffered on Saturday.

Of course, Josiah Scott filled in for Maddox earlier this season, but that did not go well on Saturday night with Scott getting abused nearly the entire time he was in the game.

With this news. it’s even more critical that the Eagles look for potential upgrades as was suggested here earlier today.

Maddox already missed multiple games this season with a hamstring injury earlier this season, so he has only appeared in parts of nine games (seven “complete” games). On the season, he has 43 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack. He has also been credited with three defensed passes and three forced fumbles.

The Eagles do have Chauncey Gardner-Johnson eligible to return this week, but it is not clear if he is really healthy enough to do that at this point.

CJGJ has a similar skill set to Maddox and was the starting slot corner for the Saints before arriving in Philadelphia, so it is possible the Eagles look to play him there and keep Reed Blankenship on the field instead of Josiah Scott upon his return, but the Birds will likely want to have better depth than K’Von Wallace and Josiah Scott, who would be the first two up in such a scenario until a time Maddox may be able to return – and he may be out for the season.

Keep Reading: Eagles Should Make Call To Former Corner

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Avonte Maddox “Out Indefinitely” With Toe Injury

Paul Bowman  •  1 min
Eagles
Eagles Should Make Call To Former Corner
Paul Bowman  •  3s
Uncategorized
Reports: Lane Johnson OUT for the Remainder of the Regular Season, a Playoff Return is Possible
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Eagles
Lane Johnson Set for MRI
Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 25 2022
Eagles
Eagles Fumble Game Against Dallas, Turnover Ball Four Times
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 24 2022
Eagles
Eagles-Cowboys Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Dec 23 2022
Eagles
An Eagles Fan’s Complete Rooting Guide For Week 16
Paul Bowman  •  Dec 22 2022
More Eagles News