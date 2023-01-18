Divisional Round 2023 Comparisons: Offensive Line

Leading up to the Eagles match-up with the New York Giants on Sunday, Sports Talk Philly and Eagledelphia will compare the personnel of the two teams each day until gameday is here.
In this edition of our week-long comparison, we will look at the offensive linemen that the Eagles and Giants will field on Sunday.
Philadelphia OL | Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard, Cam Jurgens, Josh Sills
Much of Jalen Hurts and the offense’s success season can be attributed to their offensive linemen. The Eagles fierce start to this season ranked them No. 1 in the NFL and never flinched from that spot. The big-bodied offensive line had its way in the final game of the season against the Giants, not allowing more than a single hurry to Hurts.
The Eagles offensive line is some of the best in the NFL – and not just at football. Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were busy promoting their Christmas album off the field while dominating on the field. Mailata and Kelce didn’t have a huge season on paper but did step up big with stable performances to keep the offense on the field. Maybe the biggest and most important stat to come out of this historic season is Lane Johnson never allowing a sack since Week 11 of 2020.
The only major flaw that came out of this season was the number of penalties the offensive line had. They tied in the NFL for being the most penalized line, which shouldn’t amount to much given the circumstances of the penalties.
Giants OL | Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Wyatt Davis, Ben Bredson, Jack Anderson, Tyre Phillips, Matt Peart
The Giants O-Line hasn’t made much noise this season, but, like the Eagles, allowed their quarterback and weapons to flourish at times throughout the season. The offensive line ranks 23 in the NFL and it shows. In just this season alone, Jones was sacked 44 times. Against the Eagles, he threw one interception and was sacked four times. Though he’s a mobile quarterback, the offensive line hasn’t given him much help.
The offensive line had a share of struggles this season, not having too many eye-popping stats or moments during the season. Andrew Thomas leads the offensive line with four solo tackles and Evan Neal has a fumble recovery. Other than that, this personnel group has been silently doing its job.
Edge: Clearly, the Eagles.
The Eagles offensive line is far more productive and more experienced. When you let your quarterback get sacked 44 times in one season, it’s not good. There’s a lot to improve on in a short amount of time when you’re in the playoffs, especially going up against a team that contributed four of those sacks.