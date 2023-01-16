Eagles

Eagles-Giants Betting Line Opens with Birds as the Favorite

Michael Lipinski
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates his touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles heading into next weekend’s NFC Divisional matchup against the New York Giants.  DraftKing Sportsbook has installed the Eagles as 8.5-point favorites over their NFC East rival.  The points total is set at a rather low 45.5-points and the moneyline -325 on the Eagles.  

This season’s average margin of victory against the Giants is 16-points for Gang Green.  

In case you forgot, here’s how the two games went down.

The Eagles decimated the Giants 48-22 in the Meadowlands on December 11.  Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 21-for-31 for 217-yards and two touchdowns through the air.  The Eagles’ MVP added 77-yards on the ground with a touchdown but the Birds’ run game was anchored by Miles Sanders.  Sanders rushed 17-times for 144-yards and two touchdowns in the Birds romp of the G-Men.  


Game two saw the Eagles win an uninspired affair 22-16 in the season finale to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.  Hurts returned from a shoulder injury to lead the Eagles to a victory, throwing for 229-yards and adding 13-yards on the ground.  “Giant Killer” Boston Scott scored the Birds’ only touchdown on an eight yard scamper in the first quarter.  Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott added five field goals and the defense played disruptive football in the preseason-like contest. 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

