Eagles-Giants Game Time Announced

The Philadelphia Eagles Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants has been set for 4:25 PM, the League announced on Monday. The game will be carried by CBS.
Week 18 on CBS#NYGvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XCGnV2KtUD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 2, 2023
Despite a 20-10 loss to New Orleans on Sunday, the Eagles can still wrap up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Giants. The Birds’ are expected to have an “all hands on deck” scenario as they try to clinch their first NFC East title since 2019 and their first No. 1 seed since 2017’s Super Bowl season.
A must win for the Eagles, the Week 18 matchup is the complete opposite for the Giants.
The Giants clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a dominating 38-10 win over Indianapolis. The G-Men are expected to rest their starters against the Eagles in an effort to get healthier heading into the playoffs. The decision has not been –and likely will not be– confirmed by Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll but is the likely direction according to New York sports media.
Sportsbooks have taken notice of the role reversal. The Eagles are currently 13.5-point favorites heading into the season finale. The Eagles defeated the Giants 48-22 back in Week 14.