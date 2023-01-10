Eagles Re-Sign OG Opeta to Practice Squad

The Eagles made the move last Friday to waive Opeta after he had been inactive for a few games in a row.
On Monday, the team signed him back to the practice squad.
Eagles have signed G Sua Opeta to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Jh8klrX5QU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2023
The move comes as no surprise, especially considering that we wrote, “It would not be a surprise to see the Eagles sign Opeta back to the practice squad should he not have any other suitors” in the article regarding his release.
At this time, it isn’t exactly clear if there were just no suitors or if Opeta chose to re-join the Eagles rather than take a shot with another team’s practice squad, however.
With Opeta back in the fold, the Eagles have another offensive lineman to use as depth. With the Eagles having secured the bye, they would only need to play two games to get to the Super Bowl and then the third would be the big game in Arizona, so if they feel he’s needed he could easily be elevated as though he was still on the 53-man roster for game day.
Opeta’s roster spot was indeed used on Brett Kern, who was out of elevations and needed to be added to the 53-man roster in order for the Eagles to have a punter available. Essentially, the two flipped spots because Opeta has elevations available and Kern does not.
Opeta now fills the lone open spot on the practice squad and provides another veteran presence to a group that already includes players such as Anthony Harris, Greg Ward Jr. and Andre Chachere.