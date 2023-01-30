Jonathan Gannon Coaching Rumors: Gannon Out of the Running in Houston?

The Philadelphia Eagles dominant 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers seems to be a good news/bad news scenario for Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The good news, obviously, is the Birds trip to the desert for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy. The bad news, Gannon is likely out of the running for the Houston Texans head coaching job.
Multiple reports indicate San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, and former Eagles linebacker, DeMeco Ryans is the apparent favorite in Houston. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds that Ryans is due to have his second interview this week and is likely to be named Houston’s next head coach by the end of the week.
Just a few short weeks ago Gannon was considered the runaway favorite to be the new man in charge in Houston. In fact, the Eagles were rumored to be preparing a run at defensive coach Vic Fangio as Gannon’s eventual replacement. Fangio is no longer available, he is reportedly taking the Dolphins DC job. And the much maligned Gannon is preparing an Eagles defense that has allowed a whopping 14-points in two postseason games.
Gannon could still snag a head coaching gig. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Arizona Cardinals are still looking for a new coach but those three franchises are likely to look for an offensive oriented coach.
Eagles fans should breathe a sigh of relief with the potential development.
Despite the narrative that Gannon doesn’t run an aggressive defense, the Birds led the league in sacks (70) by a wide margin and were the No. 2 ranked unit in the league. Gannon’s defense is one of the key reasons as to why the Eagles are playing in Super Bowl LVII. Plus, coaching continuity is always a good thing.
As for Jonathan Gannon…sorry about your damn luck.