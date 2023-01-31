Report: Landon Dickerson To Play In Super Bowl

Eagles fans who watched the NFC Championship game are likely to remember Landon Dickerson leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.
The apparent elbow injury caused him to leave the game before the other first-team offensive players did.
The injury did appear painful and potentially serious, but by that point in the game the Eagles had no reason to further risk his injury with the game really well in hand.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that the MRI Dickerson had as a result came back negative.
#Eagles LG Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow, but an MRI on Monday came back negative and he is expected to play in the Super Bowl, NFL sources said.He will likely wear a brace on his elbow during practice and in the game.
This is obviously good news for the Eagles, who escaped the NFC Championship game not only with the win but with no other serious injuries.
Dickerson would then be in line to start his 20th game this season. He has appeared in and started every game this season. He did leave a week five contest with the Cardinals early on in the game, but has otherwise played the majority of offensive snaps; his 82% of offensive snaps against the 49ers was the lowest mark outside of that week five game.
Dickerson had made 13 starts last season as well and has meshed well with left tackle Jordan Mailata. The pair works well together to combat stunts, so this is a major boost for the Eagles.
While backup Jack Driscoll could be a starter elsewhere in the league, it’s much more preferable to have him available off the bench for any position than it would be for him to start at left guard since Driscoll is typically the top backup option at left guard, right guard, and right tackle.
This would put the Eagles in a position where they could be back at full strength with 22 of 22 starters ready for the Super Bowl.
Though not technically a starter, there is one player that will not be available on special teams: punter Arryn Siposs. Siposs is technically eligible to return from IR, but there has been no update on his injury to indicate that such a move would be likely.