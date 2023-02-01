Josh Sills Indicted On Serious Charges

One of the undrafted rookies to make the Eagles roster out of training camp in 2022 was offensive linemen Josh Sills, who came from Oklahoma State and, when signed, did not seem like a likely candidate to beat out a player like Nate Herbig for a roster spot.
While he was able to get a roster spot, news hit on Wednesday that the offensive linemen is being indicted on charges or rape and kidnapping.
The charges are a result of an incident that occurred in December 2019. The indictment says the incident occurred on or about the 5th of that month. At this time, Sills was still with the West Virginia football program but was not playing due to injury.
The indictment comes from Guernsey County, Ohio where the reported incident occurred.
The indictment reads that Sills
did engage in sexual conduct with [victim] when Joshua Matthew Sills purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of forceGuernsey County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. 23CR14
did engage in sexual conduct with [victim] when Joshua Matthew Sills purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force
and that he
did, by force, threat, or deception, remove [victim] from the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, to wit: RapeGuernsey County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. 23CR14
did, by force, threat, or deception, remove [victim] from the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, to wit: Rape
An indictment from a grand jury means that a panel of peers was presented the prosecution’s case and felt that there was compelling enough evidence to go to trial. It is at trial where the determination of whether Sills is guilty or not will be made.
Sills is summoned to appear in court on February 16 at 1:00 p.m.
The Super Bowl is on the 12th.
Sills has been rostered all season, but has appeared in just one game where he played four snaps on special teams. He has been inactive on most gamedays.
The indictment comes from a secret grand jury and was filed on Jan 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM. As such, the Eagles organization was likely unaware that a grand jury had been convened (and that there were charges/accusations against Sills) and are getting this information at about the same time fans are.