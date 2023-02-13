Phillies

Phillies Ink a Pair of Broadcasters to Contract Extensions

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have inked a pair of broadcasters to contract extensions.  Play-by-play broadcasters Tom McCarthy and Scott Franzke have signed extensions to keep them on television and radio through most of the decade.  The Athletic’s Matt Gelb was first with the story.  

McCarthy is 15-years into his second stint with the Phillies.  The 54-year old covered radio play-by-play plus pre and post game duties from 2001-2005.  He returned to Philadelphia in 2008 after a two-year stint with the New York Mets.  He took over as the lead play-by-play voice on TV in 2009 following the death of Harry Kalas.  

Franzke joined the Phillies in 2006 as McCarthy’s replacement for pre and post game duties on the Phillies Radio Network.  He took over majority play-by-play duties in 2007 calling innings 1-3 and 5-9 with Larry Andersen.  Franzke’s pairing with Andersen on radio has been compared to the Kalas and longtime partner Richie Ashburn. 

McCarthy will once again be joined by a rotating group of color analysts on TV including John Kruk, Ben Davis, and Ruben Amaro, Jr.. On the radio side, Franzke and Andersen will continue to work together for an unspecified number of games.  Franzke’s other color analyst partner has not been announced by the team.

The organization has not disclosed the length of either broadcaster’s contract. 

