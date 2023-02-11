SUPER BOWL PREVIEW: Eagles-Chiefs

Here we are. The final game of the season; the final preview of the season. The Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) made it to the Super Bowl in the second season with Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Better yet, they take on the team that has their former coach, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3). The game determines the better of the two 1st seed teams in the NFL – both are just about equally good.
Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Az.
Game Time Forecast: 71º with winds SW 9 mph
When: 6:30 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network, Westwood One
The Kansas City Chiefs lead the all-time series 5-4-0.
2021: Who knew the same team would face each other a year later? The Eagles and Chiefs faced off in October 2021 with both quarterbacks looking sharp and having a high-scoring matchup. It was ultimately the Chiefs who came out on top, 42-30. The Eagles were finding their footing with the new head coach and quarterback duo, but the Chiefs looked great with equally dominant run and pass games. Patrick Mahomes was 24-for-30 for 278 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Tyreek Hill was the cog in the Chiefs machine to get the team to victory, having 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Hurts looked great on the day going 32-for-48, 387 yards and two touchdowns.
Winner takes all. It all comes down to this. Both teams have the desire to bring home another Super Bowl win on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to defend their elite status in the NFL and Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are once again the underdogs. In a matchup of the two first-seed teams in the NFL, we’re in for a show.
After a sensational season of being loved-then-hated-then-loved by the media, the Philadelphia Eagles are hungry for a win against their former head coach, Andy Reid. On the other side of the ball, you have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking to break a trend in MVPs losing in the Super Bowl. Not to mention, the Kelce brothers are playing against each other.
Britain Covey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.
There is no one on the Chiefs Injury Report.
Though the Eagles have a dynamite pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers, the run game is what’s going to get the Eagles going early. With Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders as the primary ball carriers this season, they combine for 2,049 yards and 16 touchdowns. The game will be won on the ground and in the air, but if the team can set the tone with the run game, they’re good to go.
The defense is going to have to deliver the heat to Mahomes keeping him in the pocket and unable to make the plays that makes him MVP. Something all too familiar with the Eagles earlier this season is their ability to create turnovers and get at the quarterback in doing so. We’ll have to see a big game from the interior covering the Mahomes trio of weapons and Kelce. I want to see the edge defenders coming for Mahomes and ultimately putting him in 2nd- and 3rd-and-long positions.
Hurts is a player that can create plays in the air and on the ground, as we’ve established this season. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to stop him. Though the Chiefs defense has been the worst in number of passing touchdowns allowed this season, the defense stepped up in the playoffs. Defensive lineman Chris Jones has 15.5 sacks this season with two coming from the playoffs. The defense is going to have to find a way to cover Hurts’ weapons while applying pressure and playing fast, giving the Chiefs the momentum they need. If they’re able to create turnovers, the Chiefs will already get ahead in the game.
The Chiefs are going to need to control the clock, much like the Eagles, and keep the ball in their hands. Though the offensive line has Travis Kelce and other star receivers, the Chiefs also managed to beat the Eagles on the ground the last time they matched up. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 14 carries for 102 yards in the 2021 matchup, key in controlling the clock and keeping the ball with the Chiefs as much as possible.
There’s no doubt in my mind that this is a back-and-forth scoring game. It’ll probably be one of the more fun Super Bowls we’ve seen in ages with all the storylines in play for the game Sunday. I see the Eagles getting off to a hot start, but the Chiefs definitely right on their tail throughout the game. Somewhere in the second half, the Eagles break away and get the lead and a successful two-point conversion just to keep on top. That being said, I think the team has a lot of fire in them and gets their second Super Bowl.