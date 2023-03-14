Eagles

Raiders Prying Marcus Epps Away From Philadelphia

The start of the legal tampering period for free agency began on Monday and the Eagles have quickly seen several of their pending free agents agree to new deals with other teams.

First, TJ Edwards agreed to join Chicago while Javon Hargrave cashed in with the 49ers and Andre Dillard did the same with Tennessee. Before day’s end, however, the team lost another starter.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that starting safety Marcus Epps will head to Las Vegas.

The deal is reportedly worth $12 million and contains $8 million in guarantees.

An walk-on in college and a late-round pick, the Vikings quickly gave up on Epps and he became a mid-season pickup for the Eagles.

Epps grew each year and became a starter for the NFC Champions in 2022, starting all 20 games for the Eagles and posting 94 tackles with six forced fumbles in the regular season.

The move leaves the Eagles still trying to lure back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson as soon-to-be second-year man Reed Blankenship is currently the only safety on the roster and team would count on to be a starter heading into next season.

The $6 million annual value would figure to land the Eagles a top compensatory pick in the sixth round by last year’s standards.

