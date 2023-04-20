Eagles Announce Coaching Staff Changes

On Thursday, the Eagles announced changes to their coaching staff, particularly on defense since many of the offensive changes were previously announced promotions.
The official announcement comes just one week before the team is set to draft players for this very defense.
Take a look at the latest updates to our coaching staff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R7a16T0Dds— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 20, 2023
Among the announcements was Ronell Williams as nickels coach, which was previously reported back on March 13. Not on the announcement are the retainment of defensive line coach Tracy Rocker (and assistant and the previously announced hiring of linebackers coach DJ Eliot.
D.K. McDonald was promoted to defensive backs coach. He originally joined the teams with Sirianni in 2021 and the departure, which may or may not have been a mutual decision, of Dennard Wilson left the position vacant.
The new assistant defensive backs coach will be Taver Johnson. Johnson has been coaching since 1994 and has several stops in college, including with Ohio State and Temple. NFL-wise, he was with the Browns in 2004 as a special teams assistant and with the Raiders from 2019-2021 (originally as a defensive backs assistant before being moved to the offensive side of the ball). His most recent stop was with Eastern Michigan as their safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator.
Joining Eliot as the assistant linebackers coach is Tyler Scudder. He’s been with the team since 2021 as an assistant. Prior to that, he was a senior defensive quality control coach at Iowa State for three years.
Mike DiAngelo, who spent 2022 with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, will be a defensive quality control coach. He is a well-rounded coach who has worked with strength and conditioning, receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, defensive backs and special teams.
Kevin Patullo, who had been the passing game coordinator since Sirianni took over in 2021, receives an additional title of associate head coach.
Tyler Yelk, who will be an assistant to the head coach, is a former DII defensive back who has had many stops throughout his career. Most recently, he was at Idaho. In continuing a pattern, Yelk did spend time at Temple as a coach.