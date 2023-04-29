With Their Last Pick, Eagles Grab Moro Ojomo

The Eagles were set to have their last pick of the draft at 249 – the last non-compensatory pick in 2023.
With that pick the Eagles took a position they desperately needed: defensive tackle.
Moro Ojomo, from the University of Texas, is a 6’2″, 295lbs tackle who operates mostly in the role of a run stuffer.
Ojomo would seemingly have a steep climb to making the Eagles roster considering he is competing with the likes of Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and the recently-signed Kentavius Street.
It’s hard to believe that the Birds will be committing six spots to the position, let alone seven.
In theory, the Eagles could also choose to use him as an outside end in more of a 3-4 lineup if they want to try and fit him into the roster, but the EDGE position is also pretty deep and Ojomo does not project to be a player who can play many passing snaps early in his career.
Ojomo was a good value in the seventh round (32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and three sacks last season) despite the technique work he needs to make, it just seems like it will be difficult for him to find his way onto the 53-man roster.
The Eagles certainly have a plan in mind for him that should help him in that regard, however.
And such a move certainly shows a level of commitment to the best player available philosophy.
If the pick works out the way that the Eagles would like, Ojomo’s role might be similar to that of Beau Allen’s when he was with the Eagles.
The pick should, in all likelihood, conclude the draft for the Eagles and they will look to move into undrafted free agency.
