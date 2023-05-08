Eagles Waive Andre Chachere

In a bit of a surprising move, the Eagles announced on Monday that they waived defensive back Andre Chachere.
Chachere may have appeared in only appeared in parts of seven games last season and played a grand total of 10 defensive snaps, but he provided depth for a safety position that is lacking much depth.
The Eagles don’t seem to believe that he will fit into their new defensive scheme well given the move.
Eagles have waived S Andre Chachere. pic.twitter.com/mkU7U2wPFj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 8, 2023
Originally joining the team in 2021 via a waiver claim, he was re-signed with the team for the 2022 season but wound up mainly as a special teamer and split time between the roster and the practice squad.
The Eagles safety depth at this point is Reed Blankenship and the newly-signed Terrell Edmonds. Behind those starters, the only official safeties are Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace and neither is garaunteed a spot on the 53-man roster.
It is likely that the Eagles will look to cross-train some younger guys like Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks or Tristin McCollum to man both safety and corner. There is also the possibility the Eagles could go after a veteran option on the trade market.