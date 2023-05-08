Eagles

Eagles Waive Andre Chachere

Paul Bowman
Michael Chow, The Republic

In a bit of a surprising move, the Eagles announced on Monday that they waived defensive back Andre Chachere.

Chachere may have appeared in only appeared in parts of seven games last season and played a grand total of 10 defensive snaps, but he provided depth for a safety position that is lacking much depth.

The Eagles don’t seem to believe that he will fit into their new defensive scheme well given the move.

Originally joining the team in 2021 via a waiver claim, he was re-signed with the team for the 2022 season but wound up mainly as a special teamer and split time between the roster and the practice squad.

The Eagles safety depth at this point is Reed Blankenship and the newly-signed Terrell Edmonds. Behind those starters, the only official safeties are Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace and neither is garaunteed a spot on the 53-man roster.

It is likely that the Eagles will look to cross-train some younger guys like Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks or Tristin McCollum to man both safety and corner. There is also the possibility the Eagles could go after a veteran option on the trade market.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Waive Andre Chachere

Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
D’Andre Swift to Wear No. 0 and Other Number Assignments for the Birds Ahead of Mini Camp
Michael Lipinski  •  May 5 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Eagles Nolan Smith is going to fit well in Philadelphia
David Malandra Jr  •  May 5 2023
Eagles
Dan Arnold Reached Deal With Eagles
Paul Bowman  •  May 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Assemble 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Class
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 29 2023
Eagles
With Their Last Pick, Eagles Grab Moro Ojomo
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Release Marvin Wilson
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 29 2023
More Eagles News