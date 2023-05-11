Eagles

NFL Schedule Release: NFC Championship Game Rematch Set for Week 13

Michael Lipinski
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Folks in the Bay Area can circle Sunday, December 3 on the calendar and plan their “revenge” trip to Philadelphia. 

In another 2023-24 NFL regular season schedule leak, it has been confirmed that the much anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch will take place on December 3 at 4:25 PM.  Perhaps the Niners will actually bring a quarterback that can throw the ball this time.  

The Eagles crushed the Niners, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl LVII.  The Birds did so by knocking out San Francisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson.  San Francisco was forced to use running back Christian McCaffery in the classic single-wing formation.  

Coming Soon: The Eagledelphia Podcast featuring Sports Talk Philly’s Paul Bowman and Michael Lipinski 

Not to be outdone by the defense, the Eagles’ offense silenced the NFL’s No. 1 defense at the time by putting 31-points on the board.  The Birds’ manhandled the Niners at the line of scrimmage, rushing for 148-yards and four touchdowns.  

Multiple San Francisco 49ers players came out after the game crying about not being able to compete due to having injured quarterbacks.  Players on the team have continued to whine and cry about the game in the months since.  Frankly, it’s sad and childish but it will make for great TV! 

Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM on FOX Sports.  

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

NFL Schedule Release: NFC Championship Game Rematch Set for Week 13

Michael Lipinski  •  34s
Eagles
NFL Schedule Release: New York Giants Set to Visit the Linc on Christmas Day
Michael Lipinski  •  18min
Eagles
Eagles Waive Andre Chachere
Paul Bowman  •  May 8 2023
Eagles
D’Andre Swift to Wear No. 0 and Other Number Assignments for the Birds Ahead of Mini Camp
Michael Lipinski  •  May 5 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Eagles Nolan Smith is going to fit well in Philadelphia
David Malandra Jr  •  May 5 2023
Eagles
Dan Arnold Reached Deal With Eagles
Paul Bowman  •  May 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Assemble 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Class
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 29 2023
More Eagles News