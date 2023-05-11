NFL Schedule Release: NFC Championship Game Rematch Set for Week 13

Folks in the Bay Area can circle Sunday, December 3 on the calendar and plan their “revenge” trip to Philadelphia.
In another 2023-24 NFL regular season schedule leak, it has been confirmed that the much anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch will take place on December 3 at 4:25 PM. Perhaps the Niners will actually bring a quarterback that can throw the ball this time.
The Eagles crushed the Niners, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl LVII. The Birds did so by knocking out San Francisco starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. San Francisco was forced to use running back Christian McCaffery in the classic single-wing formation.
Not to be outdone by the defense, the Eagles’ offense silenced the NFL’s No. 1 defense at the time by putting 31-points on the board. The Birds’ manhandled the Niners at the line of scrimmage, rushing for 148-yards and four touchdowns.
Multiple San Francisco 49ers players came out after the game crying about not being able to compete due to having injured quarterbacks. Players on the team have continued to whine and cry about the game in the months since. Frankly, it’s sad and childish but it will make for great TV!
Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM on FOX Sports.