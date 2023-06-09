Temple Football Coach Fired, Sued for Sexual Harassment

Temple football is down an assistant coach heading towards training camp. Defensive line coach Antoine Smith is no longer with the Owls’ football program the University has confirmed.
Smith is the subject of a lawsuit filed by six women, including three current or former Temple students, accusing him of sexual harassment.
The Temple News was the first to report the story.
Smith, who joined the Temple program in January 2022, is accused of using hidden cameras to film the women sleeping and showering at his home as they watched his dogs overnight. He reportedly used the dog-sitting app Rover to attract the women to his home. Rover is also named in the suit.
The Philadelphia Inquirer released an in depth report on the situation earlier this week. According to the Inquirer , Smith encouraged the women to shower and sleep in his home while he was not there. In alleged text messages, he would encourage women to sleep in his bed and provided them with snacks and wine.
A victim first found a hidden camera device in April 2022 and confronted Smith, according to the Inquirer’s report. His reported response was the women no longer needed to stay overnight and he would be returning to property.
In further reporting from The Temple News, approximately a dozen women also accused Smith of similar conduct in April via social media posts. The University reportedly opened an investigation at this time.
In addition to Smith, the victims also claim Rover did not respond to multiple complaints filed against Smith’s account.
The case is still active and is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.