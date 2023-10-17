Phillies

2023 NLCS Game 1: Phillies Win 5-3 over Arizona, Take a 1-0 NLCS Lead

2023 NLCS Game 1: Phillies Win 5-3 over Arizona, Take a 1-0 NLCS Lead Oct 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.

 

It took the Philadelphia Phillies one pitch to take a 1-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in 2023 NLCS Game 1. Phils’ lead off hitter Kyle Schwarber deposited Arizona DBacks’ starting pitcher Zac Gallen’s fastball 420-feet into the right field stands and Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.  It didn’t stop there, the Phillies piled on five-runs against Arziona’s Cy Young candidate en route to a 5-3 win and 1-0 NLCS lead.

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was once again fantastic allowing two-runs on three-hits over six innings. The only blemish was a 2-run home run to Gerlado Perdomo that found its way into the front row of the right field seats. Wheeler K’d eight more on the night and at one point retired 13 Diamondbacks in a row.

Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 1 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.

How They Scored

  • PHI B1– Kyle Schwarber homers (1) to RF (420-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-1
  • PHI B1– Harper homers (4) to right center (420-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-2
  • PHI B2– Castellanos homers (5) to RF (362-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-3
  • PHI B3– Harper singles to RF, Trea Turner scores | ARZ-0, PHI-4
  • PHI B5: J.T. Realmuto singles to LF, Harper scores | ARZ-0, PHI-5
  • ARZ T6– Geraldo Perdomo homers (2) to RF (345 ft), Evan Longoria scores | ARZ-2, PHI-5
  • ARZ T7– Alek Thomas sac fly to RF, Christian Walker scores | ARZ-3, PHI-5

Play of the Game

Player of the Game

NLCS Game 1 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Arizona 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 3 4 1
Phillies 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 X 5 9 1

 

WP: Z. Wheeler (2-0, 2.37) | LP: Z. Gallen (2-1, 4.96) | SV: Kimbrel (3)

TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,396 (sellout)

PHI Leads Series 1-0

