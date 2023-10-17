2023 NLCS Game 1: Phillies Win 5-3 over Arizona, Take a 1-0 NLCS Lead

It took the Philadelphia Phillies one pitch to take a 1-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in 2023 NLCS Game 1. Phils’ lead off hitter Kyle Schwarber deposited Arizona DBacks’ starting pitcher Zac Gallen’s fastball 420-feet into the right field stands and Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy. It didn’t stop there, the Phillies piled on five-runs against Arziona’s Cy Young candidate en route to a 5-3 win and 1-0 NLCS lead.
Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was once again fantastic allowing two-runs on three-hits over six innings. The only blemish was a 2-run home run to Gerlado Perdomo that found its way into the front row of the right field seats. Wheeler K’d eight more on the night and at one point retired 13 Diamondbacks in a row.
Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 1 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.
YOU’RE JOKING pic.twitter.com/XNDCbcJ1e4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023
YOU’RE JOKING pic.twitter.com/XNDCbcJ1e4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023
A HOMER FOR THE BDAY BOY pic.twitter.com/bDMg65fdLW
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023
A HOMER FOR THE BDAY BOY pic.twitter.com/bDMg65fdLW
National Bryce Harper Day continues pic.twitter.com/leHu6paJqJ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023
National Bryce Harper Day continues pic.twitter.com/leHu6paJqJ
WP: Z. Wheeler (2-0, 2.37) | LP: Z. Gallen (2-1, 4.96) | SV: Kimbrel (3)
TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,396 (sellout)
PHI Leads Series 1-0