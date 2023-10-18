Phillies

2023 NLCS Game 2: Phillies Blowout Diamondbacks in Game 2, Lead NLCS 2-0

2023 NLCS Game 2: Phillies Blowout Diamondbacks in Game 2, Lead NLCS 2-0 Oct 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning for game two of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies scored four earned runs against Arizona Diamondbacks‘ starter Merrill Kelly –including three solo homers, one from Trea Turner and two from Kyle Schwarber— on their way to an 10-0 shellacking of Arizona in NLCS Game 2. The Phillies now lead the 2023 National League Championship Series 2-0 with the series shifting back to Arizona.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was fantastic once again. The 29-year-old righty scattered three hits, walked none, and K’d seven over six innings of work. Nola was able to command the strike zone with an electric fastball and nasty knuckle curveball.  He lowered his postseason ERA to 0.96 with Tuesday’s win. The Phillies bullpen added three scoreless innings of work.

As for the offense, well, almost everyone got into the party.  In addition to Schwarber and Turner, the quartet of Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto all drove in runs.  The Phillies put up a pair of four-run innings in the 6th and 7th innings, respectively. Heck, even Jake Cave got a double!

Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 2 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.

How They Scored

  • PHI B1– Trea Turner homers to left center (421-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-1
  • PHI B3– Schwarber homers (2) to right center (368-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-2
  • PHI B6– Schwarber homers (3) to right center (427-ft) | ARZ-0, PHI-3
  • PHI B6– J.T. Realmuto doubles to CF, Bryson Stott scores. Turner scores. | ARZ-0, PHI-5
  • PHI B6- Brandon Marsh doubles to LF, Realmuto scores | ARZ-0, PHI-6
  • PHI B7– Alec Bohm doubles to CF, Schwarber scores. Harper scores. | ARZ-0, PHI-8
  • PHI B7- Realmuto singles to LF, Bohm scores | ARZ-0, PHI-9
  • PHI B7- Nick Castellanos sac fly to CF, Stott scores | ARZ-0, PHI-10

 

Play of the Game

Players of the Game

  • PHI DH Kyle Schwarber: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB

  • PHI SP Aaron Nola: Win- 6 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 7 K

  • PHI C JT Realmuto: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI

NLCS Game 2 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Phillies 1 0 1 0 0 4 4 0 X 10 11 1

 

WP: A. Nola (3-0, 0.96) | LP: M. Kelly (1-1, 3.00)

TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,412 (sellout)

PHI Leads Series 2-0

Topics  
