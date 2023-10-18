2023 NLCS Game 2: Phillies Blowout Diamondbacks in Game 2, Lead NLCS 2-0

The Philadelphia Phillies scored four earned runs against Arizona Diamondbacks‘ starter Merrill Kelly –including three solo homers, one from Trea Turner and two from Kyle Schwarber— on their way to an 10-0 shellacking of Arizona in NLCS Game 2. The Phillies now lead the 2023 National League Championship Series 2-0 with the series shifting back to Arizona.
Phillies starter Aaron Nola was fantastic once again. The 29-year-old righty scattered three hits, walked none, and K’d seven over six innings of work. Nola was able to command the strike zone with an electric fastball and nasty knuckle curveball. He lowered his postseason ERA to 0.96 with Tuesday’s win. The Phillies bullpen added three scoreless innings of work.
As for the offense, well, almost everyone got into the party. In addition to Schwarber and Turner, the quartet of Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto all drove in runs. The Phillies put up a pair of four-run innings in the 6th and 7th innings, respectively. Heck, even Jake Cave got a double!
Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 2 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.
Shiesty pic.twitter.com/wQBnXvW0Le
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
Shiesty pic.twitter.com/wQBnXvW0Le
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
BYE BYE BALL pic.twitter.com/o1FmXsTYY5
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
BYE BYE BALL pic.twitter.com/o1FmXsTYY5
THAT BALL IS SO GONE pic.twitter.com/KnoB3f2VNw
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
THAT BALL IS SO GONE pic.twitter.com/KnoB3f2VNw
Geaux Nola pic.twitter.com/3DAFM6miaE
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
Geaux Nola pic.twitter.com/3DAFM6miaE
DRIVE ‘EM HOME J.T. pic.twitter.com/ptqJjmmbic
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 18, 2023
DRIVE ‘EM HOME J.T. pic.twitter.com/ptqJjmmbic
WP: A. Nola (3-0, 0.96) | LP: M. Kelly (1-1, 3.00)
TOG: 3:08 | Attendance: 45,412 (sellout)
PHI Leads Series 2-0