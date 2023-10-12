2023 NLDS Game 3: Atta Boy, Phils! Fightins Defeat Braves 10-2 in NLDS Game 3.

Atlanta Braves’ SS Orlando Arcia taunted Philadelphia Phillies’ 1B Bryce Harper in the media after Atlanta’s Game 2 win. Perhaps, that wasn’t the best of ideas. Harper homered twice on Wednesday evening as the Phillies crushed the Braves, final score 10-2, to take a 2-1 lead in the 2023 National League Division Series. The Phillies can win the series on Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park.
Aaron Nola did his part in the Phillies win, the longest tenured Phillie pitched 6.2 innings of one run, nine strikeout baseball. Nola’s only hiccup came in the 3rd inning when he allowed back-to-back hits by Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. (double) and Ozzie Albies (RBI single). The 30-year-old righty has allowed one earned in 13.2-innings this postseason. It has been a remarkable stretch for the 7th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.
Atlanta SP Bryce Elder was pitching fairly well through two innings, striking out four and keeping the Phils’ offense off balance. Things quickly fell apart to start the 3rd inning, Elder served up a leadoff home run to Nick Castellanos that tied the game before allowing a three-run, upper deck homer to Harper. J.T. Realmuto added a two-run double giving the Phillies a 6-1 lead. The Phillies continued to pour it on, Harper homered again to center field and Trea Turner got into the home run party with a solo homer in the 6th. Not wanting to be out done by Harper, Castellanos added insurance with a solo homer in the 8th. Brandon Marsh collected his third hit on the night going back-to-back with Castellanos to extend the Phils lead to 10-2.
The Phillies bullpen combination of Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, Orion Kerkering, and Michael Lorenzen finished off the final 3.2 innings allowing four hits and no earned runs to finish off the Braves. Kerkering continued to impress, the rookie sat down Travis d’Arnaud, Forrest Wall, and Arcia after allowing an infield single to Marcel Ozuna.
Just like 2022, the Phillies will have an opportunity to dispatch 100-plus win Braves in four games and advance to the 2023 National League Championship Series. First pitch of NLDS Game 4 is set for 6:07 PM/EDT –unless the Arizona Diamondbacks eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and then the game will move to 8:07 PM/EDT– from the controlled chaos of Citizens Bank Park.
Oh my gosh, chat, that was sick!@bryceharper3 comes through in the #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/hwzruvd4fJ
— MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2023
Oh my gosh, chat, that was sick!@bryceharper3 comes through in the #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/hwzruvd4fJ
— MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2023
WP: A. Nola (2-0, 1.42) | LP: B. Elder (0-1, 20.25)
TOG: 3:19 | Attendance: 45,798 (sellout)
PHI Leads 2-1 (Best of 5)