2023 NLDS Game 3: Atta Boy, Phils! Fightins Defeat Braves 10-2 in NLDS Game 3.

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
2023 NLDS Game 3: Atta Boy, Phils! Fightins Defeat Braves 10-2 in NLDS Game 3. Oct 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

Atlanta Braves’ SS Orlando Arcia taunted Philadelphia Phillies’ 1B Bryce Harper in the media after Atlanta’s Game 2 win.  Perhaps, that wasn’t the best of ideas.  Harper homered twice on Wednesday evening as the Phillies crushed the Braves, final score 10-2, to take a 2-1 lead in the 2023 National League Division Series.  The Phillies can win the series on Thursday evening at Citizens Bank Park.  

Aaron Nola did his part in the Phillies win, the longest tenured Phillie pitched 6.2 innings of one run, nine strikeout baseball. Nola’s only hiccup came in the 3rd inning when he allowed back-to-back hits by Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. (double) and Ozzie Albies (RBI single). The 30-year-old righty has allowed one earned in 13.2-innings this postseason.  It has been a remarkable stretch for the 7th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. 

Atlanta SP Bryce Elder was pitching fairly well through two innings, striking out four and keeping the Phils’ offense off balance.  Things quickly fell apart to start the 3rd inning, Elder served up a leadoff home run to Nick Castellanos that tied the game before allowing a three-run, upper deck homer to Harper.  J.T. Realmuto added a two-run double giving the Phillies a 6-1 lead.  The Phillies continued to pour it on, Harper homered again to center field and Trea Turner got into the home run party with a solo homer in the 6th. Not wanting to be out done by Harper, Castellanos added insurance with a solo homer in the 8th.  Brandon Marsh collected his third hit on the night going back-to-back with Castellanos to extend the Phils lead to 10-2.

The Phillies bullpen combination of Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, Orion Kerkering, and Michael Lorenzen finished off the final 3.2 innings allowing four hits and no earned runs to finish off the Braves. Kerkering continued to impress, the rookie sat down Travis d’Arnaud, Forrest Wall, and Arcia after allowing an infield single to Marcel Ozuna

Just like 2022, the Phillies will have an opportunity to dispatch 100-plus win Braves in four games and advance to the 2023 National League Championship Series. First pitch of NLDS Game 4 is set for 6:07 PM/EDT –unless the Arizona Diamondbacks eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and then the game will move to 8:07 PM/EDT– from the controlled chaos of Citizens Bank Park.

 

How They Scored

  • ATL T3– Ozzie Albies singles to RF, Ronald Acuna Jr. scores | ATL-1, PHI-0
  • PHI B3– Nick Castellanos homers (1) to LF | ATL-1, PHI-1
  • PHI B3– Bryce Harper homers (2) to RF, Brandon Marsh scores. Trea Turner scores | ATL-1, PHI-4
  • PHI B3– J.T. Realmuto doubles (2) to LF, Bryson Stott scores | ATL-1, PHI-6
  • PHI B5– Harper homers (3) to CF | ATL-1, PHI-7
  • ATL T6– Orlando Arcia singles to CF, Marcel Ozuna scores | ATL-2, PHI-7
  • PHI B6– Turner homers (1) to LF | ATL-2, PHI-8
  • PHI B8– Castellanos homers (2) to left center | ATL-2, PHI-9
  • PHI B9– Marsh homers (1) to LF | ATL-2, PHI-10

Players of the Game

  • PHI 1B Bryce Harper: 2-for-5, 2 HR (3), 2 R, 4 RBI
  • PHI OF Nick Castellanos: 2-for-4, 2 HR (2), R, 2 RBI
  • PHI OF Brandon Marsh: 3-for-4, HR (1), R, RBI

 

Play of the Game

 

NLDS Game 3 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Braves 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 9 0
Phillies 0 0 6 0 1 1 0 2 X 10 11 0

 

WP: A. Nola (2-0, 1.42) | LP: B. Elder (0-1, 20.25)

TOG: 3:19 | Attendance: 45,798 (sellout)

PHI Leads 2-1 (Best of 5)

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
