Phillies

2023 NLDS: Phillies Defeat Braves 3-0 in NLDS Game 1

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Oct 7, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 

It IS deja vu all over again! Bryce Harper homered and the bullpen threw 5.1-scoreless innings as the Philadelphia Phillies (3-0) defeated the Atlanta Braves (0-1), final score 3-0, to take NLDS Game 1 in front of an extremely quiet 43,689 fans. The Phillies lead the best-of-5 series 1-0 with NLDS Game 2 set for Monday.

In many ways Saturday’s game was a mirror image of 2022 NLDS Game 1.  Phillies starter Ranger Suarez pitched extremely well and was suprisingly pulled after 3.2-scoreless innings by Phils’ manager Rob Thomson.  Much like last season, Thomson’s decision proved to be fruitful.  The bullpen combination of Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and Craig Kimbrel allowed four hits –all singles– shutting down Atlanta’s high powered offense.

The Phillies offense came through when they needed to. Bryson Stott got the scoring started with an RBI single in the 4th inning to make it 1-0 Phillies.  Harper followed with a rocket homerun off of Braves’ starter Spencer Strider in the 6th inning to extend the lead to 2-0.  The Phillies added an insurance run when Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy was called for catchers interference in the 8th inning allowing Trea Turner to score making it 3-0 Phillies.

Speaking of Turner, the Phils’ shortstop made the play of the game in the Braves half of the 8th inning turning an incredible double-play to end a potential Atlanta rally. Turner went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

The Phillies and Braves have Sunday off (great job MLB!) and return to action on Monday with Game 2.  First pitch is once again set for 6:07 PM/EDT from Truist Park. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against Atlanta’s Max Fried.

 

How They Scored

  • PHI T4– Bryson Stott singles to LF, Bryce Harper scores | PHI-1, ATL-0
  • PHI T5– Harper homers (1) to RF | PHI-2, ATL-0
  • PHI T8– J.T. Realmuto reaches on catchers interference, Trea Turner scores | PHI-3, ATL-0

 

Players of the Game

  • Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen– 5.1 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 2 BB | 4 K

 

Play of the Game

 

Trea Turner’s 8th inning double-play ended a potential Braves rally with the tying run at the plate.

NLDS Game 1 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phillies 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 3 6 0
Braves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2

 

WP: J. Hoffman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: Strider (0-1, 1.29 ERA) | SV: Kimbrel (2)

TOG: 3:03 | Attendance: 43,689 (paid, not there)

PHI lead 1-0 (Best of 5)

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

NLDS Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Braves

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
2023 NLDS: Phillies NLDS Rotation is Set for First Three Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 6 2023
Phillies
2023 NL Division Series Preview: Phillies vs. Braves Preview
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 6 2023
Phillies
2023 NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves 2023 NLDS Schedule
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 5 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Phillies vs. Marlins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 4 2023
Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 3 2023