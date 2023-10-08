2023 NLDS: Phillies Defeat Braves 3-0 in NLDS Game 1

It IS deja vu all over again! Bryce Harper homered and the bullpen threw 5.1-scoreless innings as the Philadelphia Phillies (3-0) defeated the Atlanta Braves (0-1), final score 3-0, to take NLDS Game 1 in front of an extremely quiet 43,689 fans. The Phillies lead the best-of-5 series 1-0 with NLDS Game 2 set for Monday.
In many ways Saturday’s game was a mirror image of 2022 NLDS Game 1. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez pitched extremely well and was suprisingly pulled after 3.2-scoreless innings by Phils’ manager Rob Thomson. Much like last season, Thomson’s decision proved to be fruitful. The bullpen combination of Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and Craig Kimbrel allowed four hits –all singles– shutting down Atlanta’s high powered offense.
The Phillies offense came through when they needed to. Bryson Stott got the scoring started with an RBI single in the 4th inning to make it 1-0 Phillies. Harper followed with a rocket homerun off of Braves’ starter Spencer Strider in the 6th inning to extend the lead to 2-0. The Phillies added an insurance run when Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy was called for catchers interference in the 8th inning allowing Trea Turner to score making it 3-0 Phillies.
Speaking of Turner, the Phils’ shortstop made the play of the game in the Braves half of the 8th inning turning an incredible double-play to end a potential Atlanta rally. Turner went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases.
The Phillies and Braves have Sunday off (great job MLB!) and return to action on Monday with Game 2. First pitch is once again set for 6:07 PM/EDT from Truist Park. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against Atlanta’s Max Fried.
Trea Turner’s 8th inning double-play ended a potential Braves rally with the tying run at the plate.
OH MY TREA AND THE DOUBLE PLAY pic.twitter.com/HoDnjoEmLT
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 8, 2023
WP: J. Hoffman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: Strider (0-1, 1.29 ERA) | SV: Kimbrel (2)
TOG: 3:03 | Attendance: 43,689 (paid, not there)
PHI lead 1-0 (Best of 5)