49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Fresh off a thrilling 37-34 walk off, overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are a 2.5-point home underdog to the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) according to BetMGM. The Niners are coming off a 31-13 throttling of NFC West rival Seattle on Thanksgiving Night. The highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch will kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 PM from South Philadelphia.

Below is a complete look at 49ers vs. Eagles betting odds including moneyline, point spread, and more!

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet SF PHI Play
Moneyline -145 +120 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 42-Points (-110) Under 42-Points (-110) BetMGM logo
