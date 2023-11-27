49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles

Fresh off a thrilling 37-34 walk off, overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are a 2.5-point home underdog to the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) according to BetMGM. The Niners are coming off a 31-13 throttling of NFC West rival Seattle on Thanksgiving Night. The highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch will kickoff on Sunday at 4:25 PM from South Philadelphia.
Below is a complete look at 49ers vs. Eagles betting odds including moneyline, point spread, and more!