76ers Sign Undrafted Free Agent, Philly Native Justin Edwards to Two-Way Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers signed undrafted free agent Justin Edwards to a two-way contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Philadelphia native was one of the top players available after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Edwards was one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class, ultimately committing to play at Kentucky. He struggled at times in his lone season in Lexington, averaging just 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. However, Edwards found his rhythm as a 3-and-D player towards the end of the season. Over the last 11 regular season games, Edwards averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.5% from 3-point range.

The Philadelphia native possesses solid size for an NBA wing. He stands at 6-foot-6 without shoes and he has a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Edwards is not afraid to play through contact, especially on the offensive glass where he grabbed 1.2 boards per game. The 20-year old has the tools to be a solid outside shooter both in catch-and-shoot situations and off the dribble. Edwards also can score from inside the arc, showing an ability to effectively attack closeouts.

While Edwards has a lot of potential, there are multiple areas of his game that need to be refined. Despite having good size, Edwards is not the most athletic player. When attacking the basket, he relies mostly on straight-line drives due to his lack of athleticism and creation ability.

Signing Edwards to a two-way contract is a good move by the Sixers. In addition to Edwards, Philadelphia comes away from the NBA Draft period with Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA big man Adem Bona.