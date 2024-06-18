76ers Stay or Go: Will Kyle Lowry’s Career Continue in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoot the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers’ roster is likely to undergo another revamp during this offseason. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are the only two players locked in to be on the roster at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The Sixers have decisions to make about the future of 13 players from their 2023-24 roster. They are likely to possess roughly $65 million in salary cap space heading into free agency this summer.

In the sixth installment of the “76ers Stay or Go” series, let’s discuss whether Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry should remain with the Sixers.

It took 18 years, but Lowry finally suited up for his hometown team. After the Charlotte Hornets traded and subsequently waived him, he signed a contract with the Sixers in the latter half of the 2023-24 season.

During his time in Philadelphia, Lowry provided ball handling, playmaking, outside shooting and a veteran presence in the locker room. Lowry also played with a ton of energy, resulting in him often diving all over the floor for loose balls. He played 28.4 minutes per game, averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. The 18-year veteran also shot 40.4% from 3-point range on 3.9 attempts per contest.

Even at his advanced age, Lowry showed he still has something left in the tank. He quickly played his way into the starting lineup. The 38-year old effectively ran the offense in short spurts. Lowry complimented Maxey well, allowing the rising star to excel while playing away from the ball. His ability to both operate the pick-and-roll while also being able to spot up and make catch-and-shoot jumpers gave the Sixers’ offense an added bit of flexibility.

Lowry also made his mark defensively, using his veteran experience to get him or his teammates into the right spots on that end of the floor. He disrupted a countless number of opponent possessions through his craftiness, intelligence and bulldog style of defense.

Not everything went well in Lowry’s time in Philadelphia. Some of his flaws stood out in the postseason. His offensive production, particularly his shooting efficiency, took a major nosedive in the Sixers’ first-round series loss to the New York Knicks. While he is a solid defender, his 6-foot frame limits what he can do defensively. Lowry, at this stage of his career, also does not have the same explosiveness he once had. This prevents him from getting much separation on drives to the basket.

Despite any limitations to his game, Lowry still brings a lot of positive attributes to the table. The Sixers should look to re-sign the veteran point guard, although his minutes should decrease from the 28.4 per game they were at last season. Lowry will likely not cost much more than a veteran minimum contract, valued at $3.3 million. Even if he received offers higher than $3.3 million, there is still a chance he will remain in Philadelphia. Lowry has made just north of $240 million in his career to this point. He is more likely going to prioritize role and ability to contend rather than making a couple million more dollars. Playing for his hometown team is going to serve as an additional selling point towards him staying with the Sixers.

Lowry is not a perfect player, but he still brings enough to warrant re-signing him this offseason. He loved playing for his hometown and has a prior connection with head coach Nick Nurse from their time together with the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers are also, barring a drastic decline, going to compete for a championship next season. When paired together, there are plenty of reasons for the Lowry-Sixers partnership to continue into the 2024-25 campaign.