Lacrosse

Philadelphia Wings Recap: Another Slow Start Leads To Fall in overtime to Halifax

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Philadelphia Wings Recap: Another Slow Start Leads To Fall in overtime to Halifax

Philadelphia:  When you’re at a loss for words on how the team has played so far in the season, you need to make changes to show the fanbase that you can still make this season exciting. The Philadelphia Wings are trying to do that and get back to their winning ways. The Wings would do battle with Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Coming into this game, the question was: Could the Wings get off to a fast start and control how the rest of the night goes? The answer was NO as Halifax would jump on the Wings and the crowd at Wells Fargo Center would say “Oh no, here we go again”.

The Wings would show fight and cut the lead to 6-5 at halftime.

With under 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Wings would fight back and take the lead at 14-13 on goal from the Capitan Blaze Riorden.

How it sounded inside the Wells Fargo Center when the goal was scored:

When this goal by Blaze went in, everyone inside the Wells Fargo Center thought the Wings could hold on for the win. Not so fast. The Thunderbirds would score to even things at 14 and this game would head into overtime.

In the OT, the Wings did not get a chance to touch the ball as the Thunderbirds scored the game-winner for a 15-14 win.

 

The Wings would show a lot better game plan but the same issues would keep coming up – the slow start and making stupid mistakes that hurt them in the end. It once again left them unable to complete whatever comeback attempt they have to get the win and build confidence.

 

Postgame:

Wings Capitan Blaze Riorden with a message to fans:

 

Philadelphia Wings Coach Paul Day:

 

What is next:
The Wings stand at 2-5 on the season and need to figure things out fast as they now head on the road for their next two games before returning home to the Wells Fargo Center on March 2 against Calgary.

Topics  
Lacrosse Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Lacrosse

Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Wings Recap: Slow Start hurts Philly in loss to San Diego

Philadelphia Wings Recap: Slow Start hurts Philly in loss to San Diego

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 28 2024
Go to top button