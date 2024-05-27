NCAA Lacrosse: The Chris Kavanagh Show as Notre Dame Repeats as National Champs over Maryland

Philadelphia: As the nation celebrates the Memorial Day holiday, two teams would remain to see who would be National Champions as the defending champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to battle with the Maryland Terrapins from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

Maryland made the title game with a win over Virginia while Notre Dame booked their trip back with a win over Denver.

Pregame Fireworks:

Pregame Fireworks before the Rain Delay #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/RzM9FSCAi9 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 27, 2024

The Start of the game would be delayed due to severe weather in the area.

The start of today’s national championship game between #Maryland vs #NotreDame has been delayed as severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Several booooo from the crowd here #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/7gVu1xcAgM — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 27, 2024

How the game went:

Maryland got the scoring started at 34 seconds for a 1-0 lead and got the lead up to 2-0 before Notre Dame responded with 3 straight goals for a 3-2 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

How Notre Dame took their first lead at 3-2

Later on in the first quarter, Notre Dame & Maryland would trade goals as the Irish took a 5-3 lead at the end of 1st quarter. The Irish would continue to keep the pressure on Maryland and Chris Kavanagh would put on a show, especially with his goal for the Hat Trick

The Irish had everything going for them, leading 10-4 and Maryland looked lost and confused. They just did not have an answer for Notre Dame. Chris Kavanagh would put on a scoring clinic with 5 goals and the 5th goal was SICK.

#NotreDame Chris Kavanagh is putting on a clinic, just scored his fifth goal the game & leading 13-4 in 3rd quarter #NCAAMLAX #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/PQOQGDf8fX — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 27, 2024

A crowd of 31,479 would see the Irish repeat as National Champions as they knockout Maryland 15-5. Let the Celebration begin for the Irish

#NotreDame cutting the Nets as Repeat National Champions pic.twitter.com/CVV7GSMxAx — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 27, 2024

Postgame:

Notre Dame Coach Kevin Corrigan:

Maryland Coach John Tillman:

Final Stats:

Overall the City of Philadelphia did a great job hosting the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse championship – for the 3 days it drew an attendance of 80,898

The Championships will head to Boston for the next 2 years. It is unknown if/when it will be making its return to Lincoln Financial Field.