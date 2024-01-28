Slow Start hurts Philadelphia Wings in loss to San Diego

Philadelphia: As we know during any season, you find out what type of team you have and that is what we are finding out with the Philadelphia Wings as they currently stand at 2-3 on the season & looking to get back to .500 on the season as they went to battle with San Diego Seals on Saturday Night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. The Wing’s last game was on January 7 in a Loss to New York Riptide at the Wells Fargo Center.
This game would also mark the Philadelphia Wings debut of Nick Rowlett.
During one of the timeouts in the first half, the Philadelphia Wings would give a tribute to Trevor Baptiste who played for the Wings for 4 seasons & now plays for San Diego
The Philadelphia Wings gave a tribute to Trevor Baptiste#NLL #PHIvsSD
The Philadelphia Wings gave a tribute to Trevor Baptiste#NLL #PHIvsSD
San Diego would jump all over the Wins in the first half for a 7-3 lead at halftime, there were multiple times that the Wings had sloppy passing and not getting quality shot attempts.
What could the Wings do to get back into the game to make things more interesting in the second half the answer was yes as they would score 8 goals, and one of those 8 goals came from Joe Resetarits
Resetarits goes behind the back for a SICK feed to Riorden for the goal.

Talk. About. ELECTRIC.
Talk. About. ELECTRIC. pic.twitter.com/dlqKBkuRTi
Resetarits goes behind the back for a SICK feed to Riorden for the goal.

Talk. About. ELECTRIC.
Talk. About. ELECTRIC. pic.twitter.com/dlqKBkuRTi
This game would come down to the final seconds with the Wings having multiple chances to score the game-tying goal to force overtime but the crowd of 8,500 would see the Wings fall short of their slow start as San Diego would come into South Philly, and walk out with a 12-11 win.
Post Game:
Wings Coach Paul Day:
Philadelphia Wings Ben McIntosh would have a message to the fan base following the loss to San Diego
I asked Wings Ben McIntosh on message to the fan base following tonight's loss to San Diego #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsSD
I asked Wings Ben McIntosh on message to the fan base following tonight's loss to San Diego #WingsLAX #NLL #PHIvsSD
Wings Mitch Jones would open up about what was said in the locker room following the game & said “The Main Message is sticking together & getting better as a group”
What is Next:
The Philadelphia Wings stand at 2-4 on the season & will attempt to get back to their winning ways as they do battle with Halifax Thunderbird on Friday February 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.