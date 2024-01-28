Writer: David Malandra Jr

Slow Start hurts Philadelphia Wings in loss to San Diego

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Slow Start hurts Philadelphia Wings in loss to San Diego

Philadelphia: As we know during any season, you find out what type of team you have and that is what we are finding out with the Philadelphia Wings as they currently stand at 2-3 on the season & looking to get back to .500 on the season as they went to battle with San Diego Seals on Saturday Night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. The Wing’s last game was on January 7 in a Loss to New York Riptide at the Wells Fargo Center.

This game would also mark the Philadelphia Wings debut of Nick Rowlett.

 

During one of the timeouts in the first half, the Philadelphia Wings would give a tribute to Trevor Baptiste who played for the Wings for 4 seasons & now plays for San Diego

San Diego would jump all over the Wins in the first half for a 7-3 lead at halftime, there were multiple times that the Wings had sloppy passing and not getting quality shot attempts.

What could the Wings do to get back into the game to make things more interesting in the second half the answer was yes as they would score 8 goals, and one of those 8 goals came from Joe Resetarits

This game would come down to the final seconds with the Wings having multiple chances to score the game-tying goal to force overtime but the crowd of 8,500 would see the Wings fall short of their slow start as San Diego would come into South Philly, and walk out with a 12-11 win.

Post Game:

Wings Coach Paul Day:

 

Philadelphia Wings Ben McIntosh would have a message to the fan base following the loss to San Diego

 

Wings Mitch Jones would open up about what was said in the locker room following the game & said “The Main Message is sticking together & getting better as a group”

What is Next:

The Philadelphia Wings stand at 2-4 on the season & will attempt to get back to their winning ways as they do battle with Halifax Thunderbird on Friday February 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Topics  
Lacrosse Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Writer: David Malandra Jr

College Basketball
Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play

Drexel takes down UNCW to stay undefeated in CAA Play

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 4 2024
College Basketball
Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton
Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 1 2024
College Basketball
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 29 2023
Combat Sports
Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy
Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 14 2023
College Basketball
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Big 5 Championship: Saint Joseph’s Wins Battle of the Birds Over Temple
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Dec 3 2023
College Basketball
UPSET at the Palestra as Penn Takes down Villanova
UPSET at the Palestra as Penn Takes down Villanova
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball
Year Two of Kyle Neptune at Villanova begins with win over American
Year Two of Kyle Neptune at Villanova begins with win over American
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Nov 6 2023
Go to top button