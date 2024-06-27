Sports Betting

Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania

Bragg Gaming has partnered with BetMGM in Pennsylvania to join their online casino market. They will offer their newest games along with Remote Gamer Server (RGS) technology. Pennsylvania is not the first state that Bragg has partnered with. They also have coverage in Michigan and New Jersey. Additionally, Bragg has 100% coverage in Connecticut. As they expand into PA, Bragg wants to continue to bring their casino content to new audiences. 

Pennsylvania is the third state where Bragg content is live with BetMGM. Bragg launched with Michigan in 2022 and New Jersey in 2023. Garrick Morris is the Senior VP of Commercial for the US and Canada at Bragg. He had this to say in a press release.

We’re delighted to strengthen our existing collaboration with BetMGM to a third US state, as part of our ongoing drive to provide the highest quality content to players in the US iGaming market.” – said Garrick Morris 

What will Bragg have to offer to online casino users in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania residents who are members of BetMGM Casino can now enjoy a variety of new titles offered by Bragg. They include “Egyptian Magic” and “Fairy Dust”. Both are part of Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab proprietary content studio. Down the line, BetMGM Casino members will also have access to Bragg’s Las Vegas-based proprietary content studio, Wil Streak Gaming. Additionally, residents can enjoy content from Bragg’s exclusive partners. That includes King Show Games and Sega Sammy Creation. In 2024 alone, Bragg said they plan to launch over 70 different tiles. 

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

News
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling

Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling

Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 26 2024
Sports Betting
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Uncategorized
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 21 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 20 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Industry Operators Now Have Over $30 Billion in an All-time Sports Betting Handle
Pennsylvania Industry Operators Now Have Over $30 Billion in an All-time Sports Betting Handle
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 20 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Casino Workers Protest At State Capital To Ban Smoking
Pennsylvania Casino Workers Protest At State Capital To Ban Smoking
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 14 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Resident Charged For Betting In Jontay Porter Scandal
Pennsylvania Resident Charged For Betting In Jontay Porter Scandal
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 11 2024
Go to top button