Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania

Bragg Gaming has partnered with BetMGM in Pennsylvania to join their online casino market. They will offer their newest games along with Remote Gamer Server (RGS) technology. Pennsylvania is not the first state that Bragg has partnered with. They also have coverage in Michigan and New Jersey. Additionally, Bragg has 100% coverage in Connecticut. As they expand into PA, Bragg wants to continue to bring their casino content to new audiences.

Pennsylvania is the third state where Bragg content is live with BetMGM. Bragg launched with Michigan in 2022 and New Jersey in 2023. Garrick Morris is the Senior VP of Commercial for the US and Canada at Bragg. He had this to say in a press release.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our existing collaboration with BetMGM to a third US state, as part of our ongoing drive to provide the highest quality content to players in the US iGaming market.” – said Garrick Morris

What will Bragg have to offer to online casino users in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania residents who are members of BetMGM Casino can now enjoy a variety of new titles offered by Bragg. They include “Egyptian Magic” and “Fairy Dust”. Both are part of Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab proprietary content studio. Down the line, BetMGM Casino members will also have access to Bragg’s Las Vegas-based proprietary content studio, Wil Streak Gaming. Additionally, residents can enjoy content from Bragg’s exclusive partners. That includes King Show Games and Sega Sammy Creation. In 2024 alone, Bragg said they plan to launch over 70 different tiles.